2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza variants, specs leaked ahead of June 30 launch

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is one of the most anticipated SUV launches of this year. Maruti Suzuki is all set to launch the next-gen Brezza compact SUV in India on June 30. The company has confirmed that the car will no longer sport the ‘Vitara’ moniker. Ahead of the launch, the company has also started to accept booking for the new Maruti Suzuki Brezza at an amount of Rs 11,000. Most of the details about the upcoming compact SUV are already out and the automaker has also revealed the key specs of the 2022 Brezza. Although Maruti Suzuki has not yet officially revealed the engine, transmission and variant options in which the new Brezza will be offered, a document uploaded from the transport department has revealed what we can expect. Take a look at the document below.

As per the document uploaded on ICAT, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by a 1,462cc K15C petrol engine churning 102bhp at 6,000rpm, while the mild-hybrid motor will produce 3bhp at 900rpm. The company has used the similar mild-hybrid powertrain in the new Ertiga facelift. The 1.5-litre engine will be available with two transmission options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

When it comes to variants, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be offered in 10 variants - 07 with manual transmission and 3 with automatic transmission. The documents also reveal the dimensions of the new Brezza. As per documents, the 2022 Brezza is 1,790mm wide, 3,995mm long and 1,685mm tall.

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a redesigned front end with sleek LED headlamps and grille along with a bit of chrome. The silhouette of the car is still almost similar to the previous-gen models however, the 2022 model gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels along with thick plastic cladding that offer a dominating stance to the car. At the rear, the 2022 Brezza comes with sleeker split tail lamps.

The new SUV will be available in 6 monotone shades – white, silver, grey, red, blue and a new khaki colour along with three dual-tone colours – red with black roof, khaki with white roof and black with silver roof.

The car features a new 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and multi-function steering wheel as seen on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno.