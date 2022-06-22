2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV revealed in walkaround video ahead of launch, gets tons of new features

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza SUV. (Image: SRK Designs)

Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza 2022 will be launched in India next week. The Vitara Brezza is one of the most selling compact SUVs in the country and it is getting a refresh on June 30. The biggest change that the car is getting is a shorter name as the company has confirmed that they are dropping ‘Vitara’ from the SUV’s name. Ahead of the launch, the company has started to accept bookings for 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza at an amount of Rs 11,000. Ahead of the launch, the company has teased several new features of the upcoming SUV such as the electronic sunroof, HUD, 360-degree camera, bigger touchscreen infotainment system and others. Now, a new walkaround video shared on YouTube shared by Car Blog India reveals how the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV will look like in the flesh. You can see the video below.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Design and exteriors

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a redesigned front end with sleek LED headlamps and grille along with a bit of chrome. The silhouette of the car is still almost similar to the previous-gen models however, the 2022 model gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels along with thick plastic cladding that offer a dominating stance to the car. At the rear, the 2022 Brezza comes with sleeker split tail lamps.

The new SUV will be available in 6 monotone shades – white, silver, grey, red, blue and a new khaki colour along with three dual-tone colours – red with black roof, khaki with white roof and black with silver roof.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Interiors

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV features a new 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and multi-function steering wheel as seen on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The infotainment system runs on a new user interface that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza also appears to have an electric sunroof, heads-up display and a revised instrument cluster.

In terms of features, the upcoming SUV features cruise control, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, rear AC vents, 360-degree camera and many other connected car features.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza - Engine

Reports suggest that the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by a 1.5-litre K15C Dualjet Dual-VVT petrol engine with Smart Hybrid technology as seen in the new XL6 and Ertiga. The engine will be available with two transmission options - 5-speed manual and 6-speed torque converter. The car will be offered in seven variants in total.