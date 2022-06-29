2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza launching in India tomorrow: How to watch live, expected price, features and more

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza India launch

Maruti Suzuki will launch the new 2022 Brezza compact SUV in India tomorrow (June 30). The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is a refreshed version of the Maruti Suzuki Vitara Brezza which is one of the most selling compact SUVs in the country. The launch event of the new Brezza will begin at 12:00pm on June 30 and it will be livestreamed for viewers across the country. To watch the live event you can head to MSArenaOffcial YouTube Channel or you can click on the link below. Ahead of the launch, Maruti Suzuki has started to accept bookings for the new Brezza at an amount of Rs 11,000. Although the company has not officially unveiled the car, the 2022 Brezza has been spotted several times during the testing phase and at the showrooms as well. Maruti Suzuki has also revealed a few features of the compact SUV in a series of video teasers.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Design

The new Maruti Suzuki Brezza features a redesigned front end with sleek LED headlamps and grille along with a bit of chrome. The silhouette of the car is still almost similar to the previous-gen models however, the 2022 model gets new 16-inch diamond-cut alloy wheels along with thick plastic cladding that offer a dominating stance to the car. At the rear, the 2022 Brezza comes with sleeker split tail lamps.

The new SUV will be available in 6 monotone shades – white, silver, grey, red, blue and a new khaki colour along with three dual-tone colours – red with black roof, khaki with white roof and black with silver roof. As per documents, the 2022 Brezza is 1,790mm wide, 3,995mm long and 1,685mm tall.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Engine

As per the document uploaded on ICAT, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be powered by a 1,462cc K15C petrol engine churning 102bhp at 6,000rpm, while the mild-hybrid motor will produce 3bhp at 900rpm. The company has used the similar mild-hybrid powertrain in the new Ertiga facelift. The 1.5-litre engine will be available with two transmission options - 6-speed MT and 6-speed AT.

When it comes to variants, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza will be offered in 10 variants - 07 with manual transmission and 3 with automatic transmission. The documents also reveal the dimensions of the new Brezza.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Interiors

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza compact SUV features a new 9-inch floating touchscreen infotainment system and multi-function steering wheel as seen on the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Baleno. The infotainment system runs on a new user interface that supports wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

Apart from this, the 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza also appears to have an electric sunroof, heads-up display and a revised instrument cluster. In terms of features, the upcoming SUV features cruise control, automatic climate control, push button start/stop, rear AC vents, 360-degree camera and many other connected car features.

2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza: Expected price

The 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza is expected to be available at a starting price of around Rs 8.5 lakh. In this segment, the car will compete against the likes of the newly launched Hyundai Venue, Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet, Nissan Magnite, Renault Kiger and Mahindra XUV 300.