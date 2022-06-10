2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N interiors revealed in new spy video

Mahindra is all set to launch the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N later this month on June 27 and ahead of the launch, most of the details about the upcoming SUV have been leaked online. The car has been in the works for quite some time and the images of its test mules have already revealed what buyers can expect from the new Scorpio’s exterior. Now, a new video shared by a YouTube channel that goes by the name Akash Panchal, revealed the interiors of the upcoming 2022 Mahindra Scorpio.

The video shows the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N with captain seats in the middle row. This confirms the speculations that the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio SUV will be offered in two seat options - captain and bench seats. The spy video further reveals that the second row will also feature AC vents and blower control. The second row passengers will also be able use seat pockets and USB-C charging port as well.

The spy video also confirms that the third-row in the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will have a bench seat instead of side facing seats like the current model. The bench seats can be folded to create more boot space and the second row seat features one-touch fold and tumble for the passengers to access the third-row.

It appears that the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will adopt some of the features from the Mahindra XUV 700 such as instrument cluster and steering wheel. The new-gen SUV also gets touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay. Based on the looks, one can assume that the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio shown in the video is a top-variant.