2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N India launch today: Expected price, features, design and everything you need to know

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N India launch today: Expected price, features, and more

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N is all set to launch in India today. The new avatar of the iconic Scorpio SUV is one of the most anticipated launches from Mahindra this year. The Indian automaker has been teasing the car for quite some time now and today the company will take wraps off the new 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N today (June 27) at 5:30pm IST. The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be the second car from Mahindra after the XUV 700 SUV to sport the new logo of the company. The car manufacturer has already revealed that the new Scopio-N will be sold in the country along with the ongoing model. Although Mahindra has not officially unveiled the SUV completely, the teasers have revealed what we can expect from the new-gen Scorpio. Before you catch the live updates from the event, here’s everything you need to know about the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N SUV.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N - Design

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N features a completely new design. The first thing that you can notice in the new SUV is the front grille. The new Scorpio gets a redesigned front grille that is similar to the XUV 700. Apart from this, the car sports a new Mahindra badge, twin-pod LED projector headlamps, LED fog lamps and C-shaped LED DRLs.

Although the silhouette of the car appears to be the same as the ongoing model, it gets a more dominating stance. At the rear, the company has redesigned the tailgate as well along with the new ‘N’ moniker. The windows of the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N also gets chrome surrounds. Overall, the Scorpio-N feels like a completely different car.

In terms of dimensions, the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be 1,197mm wide, 1,870mm tall and 4,662mm long. The SUV will have a wheelbase of 2,750mm.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N - Cabin

When it comes to cabin, Mahindra has completely revamped the interiors of the 2022 Scorpio as it will be offered in two seat options - captain and bench seats. The second row will also feature AC vents and blower control. The second row passengers will also be able use seat pockets and USB-C charging port as well.

The company has also confirmed that the third-row in the 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will have a bench seat instead of side facing seats like the current model. The bench seats can be folded to create more boot space and the second row seat features one-touch fold and tumble for the passengers to access the third-row.

It appears that the upcoming Mahindra Scorpio will adopt some of the features from the Mahindra XUV 700 such as instrument cluster and steering wheel. The new-gen SUV also gets touchscreen infotainment system with support for Android Auto, Apple CarPlay and AdrenoX UI. The car also gets a 3D sound system, dual-zone climate control, electric sunroof and multiple drive modes.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N - Engine

The new Mahindra Scorpio-N is rumoured to be available in two engine options - 2.2L four-cylinder diesel engine and a 2.0L turbo-petrol engine. The engine may be available with multiple transmission options - 6-speed manual transmission and a 6-speed torque converter automatic transmission. The company may also offer a 4X4 drivetrain option with diesel variants.

2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N - Expected price

The 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N will be a bit more expensive than the ongoing model and the base variant of the new SUV is expected to be priced around Rs 13 lakh (ex-showroom). The top of line variant of 2022 Mahindra Scorpio-N may be priced around 20 lakh.