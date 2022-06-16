2022 Hyundai Venue facelift launched in India at Rs 7.53 lakh: Specifications, variants, features and more

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is here. Hyundai has launched the new Hyundai Venue compact SUV in India today (June 16) at an introductory price of Rs 7.53 lakh (ex-showroom). In this segment, the 2022 Hyundai Venue will stack against the likes of Tata Nexon, Nissan Magnite, Kia Sonet, 2022 Maruti Suzuki Brezza and other compact SUVs. The Hyundai Venue is the smallest SUV offered by the company in India and since its launch, Hyundai has sold over 3 lakh units of the compact SUV. The new Venue compact SUV will be offered in five variants - E, S, S+/S(O), SX and SX(O). Here’s the variant wise pricing of the new 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift:

The Korean car manufacturer is offering 3 years standard warranty along with 3 years subscription of the BlueLink app along with the 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift. There's also an option for extended warranty upto 7 years.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Design

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift carries the signature stance of the car but the company has given an aggressive look with a new dark chrome front grille which compliments the SUVs design. The facade has been redesigned to bring forth a wider and confident look with integration of bold and dynamic styling elements.

The rear section of the new Hyundai Venue features unique first-in-segment connecting LED tail lamps with unique vertical design elements. The connecting LED tail lamps stretch across the rear and compliment the overall design while the hexagonal cut crystal design creates hi-tech appeal. The rear has been designed to give the new 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift a distinctively tall and wide look.

HMI will offer the 2022 Hyundai Venue in 7 colour options - Polar White, Typhoon Silver, Phantom Black, Denim Blue, Titan Grey, Fiery Red, including 1 dual tone Fiery Red with Black Roof option.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Engine and transmission

Hyundai is offering the 2022 Venue SUV in three engine options - 1.0-litre turbo-petrol, 1.2-litre Mi petrol, and 1.5-litre CRDi diesel. The 1.0-litre turbo GDi petrol engine produces 118 bhp at 6,000rpm and 172 Nm of torque. The 1.2-litre Mi petrol engine generates 82 bhp and 114 Nm of torque. The 1.5-litre CRDi engine churns out 99 bhp and 240 Nm of torque.

The engines are offered with four transmission options: 5-speed manual, 6-speed automatic, 6-speed manual and 7-speed DCT. The new Hyundai Venue has also been equipped with drive mode select for a versatile driving performance with the choice of Normal, Eco and Sport modes.

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift: Interiors

2022 Hyundai Venue facelift features a dual-tone black and beige theme. The compact SUV gets a new four-spoke steering wheel along with a touchscreen infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay and Android Auto.

The car also comes with several segment best features such as powered seat for driver, auto healthy air purifier, wireless charger along with paddle shifters. The SUV also features an electric sunroof.

The new 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift offers enhanced connectivity Home to car (H2C) with Alexa and Google Voice Assistant. The features can be controlled with voice support for English and Hindi Language. With Home to car (H2C), customers will be able to control functions such as - remote climate control, remote door lock/ unlock, remote vehicle status check, find my car, tire pressure information and others.

The new SUV also offers 1st in segment 2 step rear reclining seats. Apart from this, the compact SUV also boasts of an acoustic sound feature, with Sounds of Nature.

In terms of safety, 2022 Hyundai Venue facelift is loaded to the brim as it gets 6 airbags, ABS with EBD, electronic stability control, hill-assist control, tyre pressure monitoring system, ISOFIX child seat mounts, rear parking camera along with sensors.