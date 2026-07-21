1989 Tata Sons Share Transfer Row Explained: Why Noel Tata is under scrutiny

In a letter addressed to Noel Tata, the charity commissioner's office said it had received a communication, referring to a legal notice alleging that the January 18, 1989, transfer amounted to an unlawful alienation of assets belonging to a public charitable trust into private hands

Noel Tata, Chairman of Tata Trusts and the trustee of the Navajbai Ratan Tata Trust (NRTT), has been asked to explain the unlawful transfer of 833 Tata Sons shares from the Trust to the late Naval H Tata that dates back to January 18, 1989. The Maharashtra charity commissioner offiice has called upon Noel Tata to submit a reply together with supporting documents, if any, in respect of the issues within a period of two weeks.

The regulator said that an independent inquiry will be set up, if required, into the matter after it receives the response. "In order to arrive at a decision whether an inquiry as requested is warranted, your response to the allegations is deemed necessary in keeping with the principles of natural justice," according to the communique.

In a letter addressed to Noel Tata, the charity commissioner's office said it had received a communication from Vijay Singh, trustee of NRTT and vice chairman of Tata Trusts, referring to a legal notice alleging that the January 18, 1989, transfer amounted to an unlawful alienation of assets belonging to a public charitable trust into private hands, as ET reports.

What is the 1989 share transfer case?

On June 4, Suresh Tulsiram Patilkhede, through his lawyer Katyayani Agrawal, filed a complaint alleging that on January 18, 1989, a week after Naval Tata stepped down as a trustee of NRTT, some shares were transferred. For context, Tata Trusts controls about 66% of Tata Sons.

The complainant calls the transfer illegal under rules for public charitable trusts, citing that it was not legally needed, had no proper document, and was done without any payment. It also points to a possible conflict of interest with Noel Tata, since he is one of Naval Tata’s successors; hence, he should not take part in decisions about this transfer.

However, Tata Trusts dismissed the allegations, calling them “baseless, unsubstantiated and done with bad intent.” They argued that the share transfer was legal and followed all rules at that time. “It was cleared at the right levels, including by the late Mr Nani A. Palkhivala, one of India’s top lawyers, and approved by the Tata Sons board at the time. The shares were transferred using a valid form that was properly stamped by the Registrar of Companies," Tata Trusts said in a statement.

Demands from Noel Tata

The charity commissioner has asked Noel Tata to submit documents and clarify five points about the 1989 share transfer within 2 weeks. The regulator demanded answers for why the transfer was needed and documents supporting the transfer. It also seeks whether the trust got payment based on an independent valuation, and whether the shares ultimately benefited Naval Tata's family members.

It also seeks an explanation for the authenticity of legalities involving the transfer and whether the transfer followed the law in force at that time.

The development comes as SRTT has been restrained from holding meetings or taking decisions pending an inquiry into alleged board violations. A fresh complaint was filed before a key Sir Dorabji Tata Trust meeting, seeking an investigation into the 1989 transfer and protection of the trust's interests.