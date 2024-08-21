Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Vinesh Phogat endorsement fee jumps to Rs 1 crore from Rs 25 lakh, Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker's fee go up to Rs....

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Meet taxi driver's son, who was humiliated by police, cracked UPSC exam, then become...

Harley-Davidson X440 launched with new colour options in India, it costs Rs…

1600 km daily commute: Starbucks new CEO won't relocate to Seattle, know his salary

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Vinesh Phogat endorsement fee jumps to Rs 1 crore from Rs 25 lakh, Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker's fee go up to Rs....

Vinesh Phogat endorsement fee jumps to Rs 1 crore from Rs 25 lakh, Neeraj Chopra, Manu Bhaker's fee go up to Rs....

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Meet taxi driver's son, who was humiliated by police, cracked UPSC exam, then become...

Meet taxi driver's son, who was humiliated by police, cracked UPSC exam, then become...

7 tips to keep your anger in control

7 tips to keep your anger in control

Wrestlers with most WWE world titles

Wrestlers with most WWE world titles

7 habits to increase longevity

7 habits to increase longevity

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

ट्रक ड्राइवर बना सोशल मीडिया पर सुपरस्टार, कमाई जानकर हो जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

Mumbai Viral Video: मुंबई के Atal Setu से कूद रही थी महिला, कैब ड्राइवर ने ऐसे बचाई जान, देखकर रह जाएंगे हैरान

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

ऐसा विचित्र गांव जहां रहती है सिर्फ एक औरत... जानिए इस जगह से जुड़ी कुछ रोचक बातें

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: BJP Asks CM Mamata Banerjee To Resign Over Kolkata Murder-Rape Case

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Chirag Paswan Questions CM Mamata’s Protest Rally Over Kolkata Doctor Murder

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Kolkata Doctor's Autopsy Reveals Details Of Injuries And Sexual Assault

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Swades child artiste Smit Sheth reveals why Shah Rukh Khan film failed at box office, demands film should... | Exclusive

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Ramayana casting director Mukesh Chhabra lands Ranbir's film in trouble with shocker: 'Ravana was right, woh pyaar...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

Shraddha Kapoor reveals why she never worked with Shah Rukh, Aamir, Salman: 'You are offered a film but...'

HomeBusiness

Business

1600 km daily commute: Starbucks new CEO won't relocate to Seattle, know his salary

Niccol’s appointment comes at a time when Starbucks is facing flailing sales in its two biggest markets – the US and China.

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Aug 21, 2024, 04:54 PM IST

1600 km daily commute: Starbucks new CEO won't relocate to Seattle, know his salary
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Starbucks has done something bold by allowing its new CEO Brian Niccol to live in California and providing him with a corporate jet to fly 1600 km away to the Starbucks headquarters in Seattle. The 50-year-old business executive has made a livelihood out of fixing struggling firms. He will receive compensation in the form of an annual base salary to be set at 1.6 million dollars along with cash bonuses potentially totalling as much as 7.2 million dollars tied directly to performance metrics.

Niccol’s appointment comes at a time when Starbucks is facing flailing sales in its two biggest markets – the US and China – under the stewardship of outgoing CEO Laxman Narasimhan. The company is pinning its hopes on Niccol, who has delivered a 773% increase in Chipotle’s stock price while serving as its CEO.

The unconventional commutation agreement is not out of place, as Niccol managed to get this when he was CEO of Chipotle back in 2018. However, not all CEOs are privileged to do this, for example, Amazon’s Andy Jassy and JPMorgan Chase’s Jamie Dimon are among the CEOs who are encouraging their employees to return to work physically.

Starbucks has supported Niccol’s commuting arrangement, arguing that his official workplace will be in Seattle, while the rest of his time will be spent travelling to partners and customers in stores, roasteries and offices globally. The company also had to ensure that his schedule would be beyond the hybrid work model and expectations of other employees of the company.

The circumstances of Niccol’s appointment and his contract indicate the difficulties and prospects that Starbucks is to face in the context of the evolving business environment. Niccol will undoubtedly feel the pressure of a global coffee giant behind him as well as his successful background – he will be expected to act fast and make the right decisions.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Viral video: 'Go kabutar go' moment from 'Panchayat 3' comes to life at Chhattisgarh Independence Day event

Viral video: 'Go kabutar go' moment from 'Panchayat 3' comes to life at Chhattisgarh Independence Day event

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC to hear plea related to incident today amid nationwide doctors' strike

Kolkata doctor rape-murder case: SC to hear plea related to incident today amid nationwide doctors' strike

The Buckingham Murders teaser: Detective Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a mission to solve a child's murder case

The Buckingham Murders teaser: Detective Kareena Kapoor Khan is on a mission to solve a child's murder case

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja files Rs 5-crore defamation suit after former landlady accuses him of...

Music director Yuvan Shankar Raja files Rs 5-crore defamation suit after former landlady accuses him of...

This actress became bigger superstar than Sridevi, Madhuri at 18, changed religion for love, died tragically after..

This actress became bigger superstar than Sridevi, Madhuri at 18, changed religion for love, died tragically after..

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Meet Salman Khan's 'niece' who worked in TV, became star at 7, was called 'mini Katrina Kaif'; then left films, now...

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

Countries with highest number of vegetarians

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

This Amitabh flop was rejected by Dilip Kumar, had 4 stars, its failure was celebrated by film industry, earned only..

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

Kapoor family's most educated hero, never gave a hit, but beat Ranbir, Rishi, Raj at age 67, is now a successful...

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

States with most alcohol consumption by girls

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement