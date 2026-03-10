1.5 kg Amul products destroyed in Jaipur after food safety department finds erased expiry dates; firm’s operations halted

Rajasthan’s Food Safety Department destroyed about 1.5 lakh kilograms of expired non-dairy food items from Amul in Jaipur which were reportedly going for sale after replacing their expiry date with the new one.

In a crackdown on the sale of low quality and fake products, Rajasthan’s Food Safety Department destroyed about 1.5 lakh kilograms of expired non-dairy food items from Amul in Jaipur which were reportedly going for sale after replacing their expiry date with the new one.

Principal Secretary of the Medical, Health and Family Welfare Department, Gayatri Rathore, said that they received a complaint from a person on the 181 helpline number, claiming that Messrs Athlete Distributor was planning to sell expired products in pink city's Kho Nagorian area. After the complaint, the department sent a team from the Chief Medical Officer, Jaipur II, to inspect the site.

The officer informed that the team found a large quantity of food cartons in a large warehouse, including many non-dairy Amul products like noodles, ketchup, mayonnaise, energy drinks, etc., produced by Messrs Kaira District Co-operative Milk Producers Union, Gujarat, and supplied by Messrs Advansys India Private Limited.

Officials from the team revealed that roughly 12,000 cartons were found with expired dates, and in the expiry dates of around 3,000 cartons had been allegedly erased from the packets. The investigation teams further found thinner, acetone, chemicals, and other materials, allegedly used to erase the dates, at the site.

After their investigation, the officers said that a businessman with Messrs Athlete Distributor was working to change the dates on these food items to new dates, turn their packaging in 4,500 new Amul-branded cartons, and sell them to earn a profit.

Additional Commissioner, Food Safety and Drug Control, Bhagwat Singh, said that after questioning, the businessman revealed that he changed the expiry dates after watching tutorials on YouTube. The quantity was so huge that the inspection continued for four days: the material was taken in 27 trucks to a garbage dump for destruction at the firm’s expense.

Food Safety Commissioner Dr T Shubhamangala said that the department received information about alleged illegal food sales at this warehouse, while neighbours claimed that the warehouse would be shut after 10-12 employees entered it until evening, and no one was allowed inside. Also, he said the food license for Messrs Athlete Store had expired.

They further informed that notices are being issued to both the firms, Messrs Kaira and Messrs Advansys, to act against them under the Food Safety and Standards Act (FSSA), 2006. They said the company representatives confirmed that the businessmen and employees of the firms had erased the expiry date, and that the businessman used to purchase almost expired products at high prices. After the investigation, the government has sealed the warehouse, and the food business of the two firms have been banned until further action.

The officials from the department said that an official complaint will be filed against Messrs Athlete Distributor under the relevant sections of the FSSA for the following reasons:

-Allegedly hoarding expired material and planning to sell it by destroying the expiry date and changing to a new one.

-Trading without a food license.

-Removing the seized material from the spot

-Not following the guidelines of the Food Safety Officer.