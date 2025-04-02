BUSINESS
FinACEverse integrates seamlessly with accounting packages via APIs, automating workflows, tax compliance, and reporting. At its core, Fin(AI)d automates accounting tasks, while Accountants.io connects businesses with global accountants.
Check out this roundup of some inspiring entrepreneurs and their success stories to learn more about how they shape the future of business.
Deepthi Bobba, Managing Director & Co-Founder, FinACEverse Deepthi Bobba leads FinACEverse, the world’s first AI-powered accounting super-intelligence ecosystem, transforming financial management for businesses and professionals. FinACEverse integrates seamlessly with accounting packages via APIs, automating workflows, tax compliance, and reporting. At its core, Fin(AI)d automates accounting tasks, while Accountants.io connects businesses with global accountants. Acute streamlines workflow management, and MyCabinet ensures secure document sharing. The AI-driven Academy upskills finance professionals. Under Ms. Bobba’s leadership, FinACEverse pioneers AI-powered insights, predictive analytics, and compliance automation, redefining efficiency and innovation in finance.
Arvind V Arryan & Pavan Kumar Balusu, Founders, FinACE Ventures Arvind V Arryan and Pavan Kumar Balusu lead FinACE Ventures, a dynamic venture builder under FinACEverse Group, transforming ideas into scalable businesses. With expertise from Jaarvis Ventures, PwC, and India’s Smart City Accelerator, they specialize in nurturing early-stage startups. Offering up to INR 30 lakhs in seed funding, FinACE Ventures provides hands-on support in product
development, market validation, and scaling. Their 3-phase accelerator ensures startups are investor-ready. Beyond funding, they co-build startups, providing R&D access, incubation, and a global investor network, making FinACE Ventures the gateway to innovation.
Thirumala Kumar Chintakrindi & Anil Peruri, Founder & Director, SwifTax Pro Consulting Private Limited
SwifTax Pro Consulting Private Limited is a global partner for businesses, merging digital transformation with international accounting and taxation expertise. Their cutting-edge solutions include automation for Accounts Payable, Accounts Receivable, and bookkeeping, optimizing financial efficiency. Specializing in international taxation, they ensure compliance with evolving regulations and transfer pricing policies. By integrating technology with expert financial strategies, SwifTax Pro streamlines operations, minimizes risks, and enhances decision-making. Their client-centric approach empowers multinational businesses to navigate financial complexities with precision, ensuring efficiency and compliance across global markets.
Ankit Sahni, Founder, The Hazelnut Factory (THF)
The Hazelnut Factory (THF) is redefining India’s luxury café and artisanal mithai experience. Founded in Lucknow in 2019 by Ankit Sahni, THF blends European café culture with Indian craftsmanship. In February 2025, it will unveil India’s first Espresso Bar and Mithai Experience in Aerocity, New Delhi, backed by strategic investment from Bikaji. With signature offerings like Labon™ and globally inspired patisserie, THF is rapidly expanding across Uttar Pradesh and Delhi NCR, aiming for 70+ outlets nationwide. A symbol of excellence and innovation, THF is shaping the future of Indian luxury indulgence.
Sumitr Tyagi, Founder, SparkTG
SparkTG is revolutionizing business communication with AI and automation, enabling seamless customer interactions. With over a decade of expertise, it serves BFSI, healthcare, e-commerce, education, and logistics with intelligent voice & chatbots, WhatsApp automation, and cloud telephony. Eliminating slow responses and missed leads, SparkTG enhances engagement, conversion, and retention. Its cloud-based platform ensures scalability, efficiency, and top-tier security. As businesses adopt automation and omnichannel solutions, SparkTG remains a trusted partner, driving growth and innovation. With a customer-centric approach, it is shaping the future of business communication in 2025 and beyond.
Vikram Goel, Director of Sales, UNOX South East Asia and India
UNOX India is transforming commercial kitchens with AI-enabled combi-ovens, setting new benchmarks in food consistency, efficiency, and cost reduction. Since 2019, under Vikram Goel’s leadership, the company has prioritized innovation and after-sales support, offering chef training and technical assistance. UNOX Lounges in Goa, Mumbai, Guwahati, Bengaluru, and Chennai—along with its Gurugram flagship—provide live demonstrations by expert chefs, with further expansion planned.
By blending cutting-edge technology with a customer-first approach, UNOX India is empowering foodservice businesses to thrive in 2025’s evolving culinary landscape.
P.K. Samal, Founder, Edovu Ventures Group
Edovu Ventures Group is transforming global education with a tech-driven ecosystem across 50+ countries. Led by Founder P.K. Samal, it pioneers K-12 and higher education through innovation. K12 Schools offers premier online schooling, while K12 Experiential Hybrid Schools integrate robotics, AR/VR, and more for hands-on learning. EduXLL connects students to top universities and IIT, IIM certification programs. American EduGlobal Schools brings USA-based education to India, and EduGlobal Tuitions expands international tutoring. With AI-driven LMS, blockchain, and metaverse integration, Edovu Ventures is setting new benchmarks in modern education, making it the fastest growing brand in 2025.
Ankur Maheshwary, Founder, Masti Zone
Ankur Maheshwary, founder of Masti Zone, is revolutionizing India’s amusement industry with world-class entertainment experiences. A graduate of Delhi College of Engineering (DTU) and ESADE Business School, Spain, he has expanded Masti Zone to 30+ locations, with plans for 100+ outlets. Featuring attractions like VR, trampoline parks, laser games, and snow parks, Masti Zone also leads R&D at its Gwalior manufacturing facility, India’s largest in the sector. As Vice Chairman of IAAPI and Founder Chair of Yi Gwalior, Ankur is shaping India’s leisure landscape through innovation, making Masti Zone a leader in immersive entertainment.
Vaibhav Maloo, Managing Director, Enso Group
Vaibhav Maloo leads Enso Group, a global powerhouse in energy, mining, technology, healthcare, real estate, and trade. Since 2005, the group has driven innovation across India, Canada, Russia, and the UAE. Enso Webworks pioneers digital transformation with InfoProfile and InfoPhone, reshaping professional networking. In energy, Enso invests in oil, gas, and potash mining, while Enso Oils & Lubricants partners with Gazpromneft-Lubricants to enhance India's industrial sector. From Rapid Metro Gurgaon to Sputnik V production, Enso Group blends sustainability and impact, shaping the future across industries and solidifying its position as a brand to watch in 2025.
Kamalakar Devaki, CEO & Founder , SandLogic
SandLogic is revolutionizing Artificial Intelligence with cutting-edge innovations. LINGO, its NLP and speech analytics platform, transforms audio and video data into actionable intelligence, enhancing customer experiences and operational efficiency. The Shakti LLM family delivers domain-specialized, low-latency AI models for industries like banking, healthcare, and customer service. Powering these
solutions is ExSLerate, a high-performance AI coprocessor consuming under 1 watt of power, enabling cost-effective AI on edge devices. With award-winning technology and a commitment to "Adding Intelligence," SandLogic is shaping the future of AI and is a brand to watch in 2025.
Amanpreet Singh & Kanwalpreet Kaur, Founders, GrainAnalyser
GrainAnalyser is revolutionizing foodgrain quality assessment with AI-powered solutions. Using machine learning, computer vision, and spectroscopy, it detects foreign matter, grades grains by size, shape, and color, and identifies food adulteration. These innovations enhance food safety, optimize farming operations, and improve market value. By providing portable, potent, and high-performing solutions, GrainAnalyser empowers farmers, processors, and retailers with data-driven insights for better efficiency and sustainability. Committed to transforming the food industry, the company ensures a secure and high-quality food future. Visit grainanalyser.com to explore its impact.
Bhawya Sahu, Founder, BOYA
BOYA is redefining fine dining in New Delhi, blending Japanese precision with Peruvian vibrancy. Founded by Bhawya Sahu and led by award-winning Chef Augusto, this Malcha Marg gem offers an unparalleled culinary experience. Signature dishes like the Kokana Roll, adorned with Sturgeon Caviar and gold leaf, showcase BOYA’s commitment to excellence. Beyond cuisine, its marble interiors, bespoke furnishings, and curated ambiance create an immersive luxury experience. With expansion plans beyond Delhi, BOYA is set to become a global benchmark in fine dining—an extraordinary sanctuary of taste, art, and innovation.
12 Entrepreneurs to look out in 2025
