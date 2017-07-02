1,000 cinema halls shut in TN against 30% local tax

Around 1,000 cinema houses in Tamil Nadu have cancelled screenings against the imposition of 30 per cent local body tax apart from additional tariffs under the new GST regime.

"Though the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors Association had decided on Friday to cancel shows from July 3, many theatres shut down yesterday itself," president of the association, Abirami Ramanathan said, adding about 1,000 cinema halls state-wide are shut now.

Speaking to reporters here, Ramanathan, who is also chief of the Tamil Film Chamber of Commerce, said theatres were shut due to "our inability to pay (taxes) and our move is not against the government."

"The local body tax of 30 per cent is in addition to the GST tax rate of 28 per cent (for tickets over Rs 100) and 18 per cent (for tickets priced less than Rs 100)," he told

