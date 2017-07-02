1,000 cinema halls shut in TN against 30% local tax

Headlines

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

West Bengal Panchayat Election result 2023: TMC set to dominate Bengal rural polls, bags 28,985 seats

Delhi plans skywalk on AIIMS flyover, U-turn underpass near Dilli Haat; check details

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Wordle 753 answer for today: Here is the Wordle answer for July 12

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

DNA | Monsoon rains continue to wreak havoc, triggers severe flooding in several states of India

DNA | PUBG: India-Pakistan gaming love story that has gripped a nation

DNA | Delhi-Meerut Expressway accident: How long will traffic violations in India continue to claim lives?

10 side-effects of having milk at night

6 side effects of tomatoes

Diabetes: 10 healthy breakfast options in Monsoon

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

Pakistan Cricket Board unhappy with ICC's new revenue model, Chairman Sethi demands clarity

Khalistan Movement: Khalistani Separatist Gurpatwant Singh Pannun Killed In United States?

Bigg Boss OTT: Puneet Superstar calls MC Stan ‘Keeda Makoda’ after eviction

Hema Malini opens up on living away from Dharmendra, says 'every woman wants to have husband'

Disha Patani drops sexy photos in tiger print bikini, says 'I lost this swim set'

Punjabi singer Surinder Shinda hospitalised, son Maninder requests fans to not believe in death rumours

HomeBusiness

business

1,000 cinema halls shut in TN against 30% local tax

Around 1,000 cinema houses in Tamil Nadu have cancelled screenings against the imposition of 30 per cent local body tax apart from additional tariffs under the new GST regime.

article-main
Latest News

DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 02, 2017, 06:59 PM IST

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Around 1,000 cinema houses in Tamil Nadu have cancelled screenings against the imposition of 30 per cent local body tax apart from additional tariffs under the new GST regime.

"Though the Tamil Nadu Film Exhibitors Association had decided on Friday to cancel shows from July 3, many theatres shut down yesterday itself," president of the association, Abirami Ramanathan said, adding about 1,000 cinema halls state-wide are shut now.

Speaking to reporters here, Ramanathan, who is also chief of the Tamil Film Chamber of Commerce, said theatres were shut due to "our inability to pay (taxes) and our move is not against the government."

"The local body tax of 30 per cent is in addition to the GST tax rate of 28 per cent (for tickets over Rs 100) and 18 per cent (for tickets priced less than Rs 100)," he told

 

(This article has not been edited by DNA's editorial team and is auto-generated from an agency feed.)

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Delhi ordinance row: Supreme Court issues notice to Centre on plea filed by AAP govt

Satyaprem Ki Katha box office collection: Kartik Aaryan-Kiara Advani film crosses Rs 100 crore worldwide, declared hit

Amid tiff rumours, Ranveer Singh drops romantic photo with Deepika Padukone

This Mukesh Ambani and Google-backed company has delayed salary of its employees, here's why

Sara Ali Khan opens up about different levels of success she ticked after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet writer Martha Stewart, whose hot bikini pics at 81 give models run for their money, is oldest swimsuit cover model

Shweta Tiwari sets Instagram on fire in red thigh-high slit dress with plunging neckline in poolside photos

Urvashi Rautela mesmerises everyone in hot pink furry gown at Cannes Film Festival 2023

From dullness to dehydration: Solve many skin problems with bell peppers; check 5 amazing health benefits

In pics: Mouni Roy flaunts her curves in sizzling photos in bralette and sarong from her Italy vacation

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

DNA Exclusive: Will Nitish Kumar’s latest flip-flop hurt BJP’s 2024 poll prospects?

MORE