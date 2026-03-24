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$100 trillion at stake: Why Global Exchanges are turning into financial utilities
Growing escalation in West Asia, uncertainty regarding the Strait of Hormuz and India’s outreach to Iran and other countries
BUSINESS
ICE, LSEG, Deutsche Börse, and SIX are reshaping exchanges into 24/7 financial utilities managing over $100 trillion in assets—bringing speed, efficiency, and new systemic risks.
Exchanges are taking over the plumbing of finance. Beyond matching buyers and sellers, they now run custody, clearing, settlement, and compliance, and are experimenting with tokenized, 24/7 markets.
The clearest signal landed in January.
ICE, owner of the NYSE, disclosed work on a tokenized securities platform built for 24x7 trading and near-instant settlement, pending regulatory approval.
Participants now see that market infrastructure itself is changing, and, with it, the concentration of operational risk is increasing.
Central securities depositories now safeguard over $100 trillion in assets, making post-trade infrastructure one of the most critical layers of global finance.
Flow: Trading → Clearing → Settlement → Custody → Compliance
For decades, exchanges specialized in matching buyers and sellers, then handed the rest to a chain of intermediaries. The post-trade world, clearing, custody, reconciliation, and settlement, was its own industry, with its own choke points. The system handled an enormous scale: the central securities depository now holds over $100 trillion in assets under custody.
Now exchanges want to own more of that chain. They argue markets can be faster, cheaper, and safer if the same regulated group can orchestrate trading plus post-trade processes end-to-end.
India’s own shift to T+1 settlement shows how post-trade efficiency, not trading speed, increasingly defines market competitiveness.
But the move changes the risk map. When one group provides trading, clearing, and core market plumbing, outages or rule failures can propagate further and faster, because the system is more integrated.
The “always-on” push adds another pressure point.
If exchanges become utilities, compliance cannot remain “paperwork after the fact.” It has to become a live control surface that works continuously, across venues, wallets, custodians, and clearing rails.
This is where programmable compliance infrastructure becomes relevant as markets move toward continuous operation and real-time settlement
Platforms like Kwala illustrate how compliance and policy controls can be embedded directly into transaction flows, rather than applied after the fact.
In this model, the value is not another trading front-end. The value is guardrails that travel with the transaction, so regulators and risk teams can rely on controls that operate at machine speed.
This shift transforms exchanges from trading venues into core financial utilities, responsible for settlement systems that now operate continuously.
The global implications of exchanges as utilities
“Exchanges have gone beyond just matching trades now. They have become the plumbing of global markets,” says Tapan Sangal, Chief Visionary at Kwala.
And we can clearly see it:
● Deutsche Börse’s Clearstream launched D7 DLT, a tokenized securities platform aimed at compliant issuance and post-trade processing, after live trials in ECB programs.
● Switzerland’s SIX Digital Exchange offers a fully regulated infrastructure for digital securities, including those under English law.
● In the UK, LSEG launched a Digital Markets Infrastructure platform for private funds and has highlighted blockchain as a way to compress slow, manual private-market processes. Infrastructure metrics, not hype
Clearstream has processed 2.55M digital securities (€60B issuance, 45K weekly), while LSEG aims to cut private-market processes that normally take 40–50 days.
1. Settlement rails
2. Custody & asset control
3. Compliance & policy enforcement
4. Trading & access layer
Exchanges are becoming utilities as the market demands continuous access, faster settlement, and integrated control layers. ICE's NYSE plan and the parallel builds at LSEG, Deutsche Börse, and SIX show that the direction is global.
The tradeoff is concentration. A utility-grade exchange stack can reduce seams and delays, but it also centralizes more of the financial system into fewer operators.
As Tapan Sangal puts it: “Faster markets shift risk to fewer points in the system, which makes resilience and control frameworks more critical than ever.”
Future headlines will focus on approvals, operational resilience, and governance, not flashy trading apps, because the infrastructure itself now carries the market’s pulse