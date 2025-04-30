As per IMF World Economic Outlook April 2025, the global growth forecast has been marked downwards by 0.5 percentage points to 2.8 per cent for 2025

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) recently slashed its growth forecasts for the US, China and most countries, citing the impact of US tariffs. It cut India’s growth forecast by 0.3 percentage points to 6.2 per cent from 6.5 per cent for the financial year 2025-26 and by 0.2 percentage points to 6.3 per cent from 6.1 per cent for the next financial year 2026-27. The IMF recently released its World Economic Outlook April 2025, in which the global growth forecast has been marked downwards by 0.5 percentage points to 2.8 per cent for 2025 and by 0.3 percentage points to 3 per cent for 2026 compared to this year’s January edition.

The report indicates that economic growth in the US is projected to slow to 1.8 per cent, reflecting a decrease of 0.9 percentage points from the earlier year’s forecast, primarily driven by increased policy uncertainty, ongoing trade tensions, and weakening demand momentum.

Here are the top 10 largest economies in the world by GDP in 2025

According to the current GDP (current prices), as of April 2025, the US topped the list with USD 30.34 trillion GDP, followed by China (USD 19.53 trillion) and Germany (USD 4.92 trillion). India has been ranked 4th with a GDP of USD 4.39 trillion. The GDP per capita (current prices) has been sourced from the IMF.

