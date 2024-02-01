Twitter
10 key takeaways from Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 speech

The Finance Minister said that India's economy is going through profound transformation.

Shivam Verma

Updated: Feb 01, 2024, 12:17 PM IST

Edited by

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday presented the Narendra Modi government's last budget before the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. She said that India's economy is going through profound transformation.

Here are 10 key takeaways

-No changes in taxation

-The fiscal deficit in 2024-25 is estimated to be 5.1% of GDP

-Aim to make 2 crore houses in next 5 yrs under PM Awaas Yojana-Grameen

-All maternal and child healthcare schemes will be brought under one comprehensive scheme

-40,000 rail bogies to be converted to Vande Bharat standards

-Government will launch a scheme to help deserving sections of the middle class

-The government has brought 250 million people out of poverty in 10 years

-Crop insurance scheme benefits will reach 40 million farmers

-The government is focused on more comprehensive GDP - governance, development, performance

-The Finance Minister said that the next five years will see unprecedented economic growth in India

 

