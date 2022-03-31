Search icon
1 Indian and 8 Chinese among the top 10 self-made women billionaires in the world

There are three new faces, including 58-year-old Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar who is worth $7.6 billion.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Mar 31, 2022, 06:41 PM IST

The list of the richest self-made women billionaires in the world for 2022 was released on Tuesday. The lift showed shifting dynamics which also mark the entry of a billionaire residing India into the list with the richest self-made Indian woman billionaire, Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar. Released by Hurun Research Institute, the Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2022 has 8 Chinese women, 1 each from US and UK and 1 from India.

There are three new faces, including 58-year-old Nayar who is worth $7.6 billion. Other entrants are Chinese entrepreneur Chen Lihua and American Diane Hendricks.

The 2022 self-made women billionaire rich list

This year’s list has 124 women from 16 countries. This is 6 less from 130 women last time round. 19 are new entrants. However, this number is double that of five years ago and 100 more than a decade ago. The number of Indian self-made women billionaires has tripled over the last decade. The average age of the world’s self-made women billionaires is 59.

Here is a list of the top ten

 

Rank & Name

Wealth

Country

Main Company

1- Wa Yajun

$17 billion

China

Longfor

2- Fan Hongwei

$13 billion

China

Hengli

3- Wang Laichun

$11 billion

China

Luxshare Precision

4- Zhong Huijuan

$10 billion

China

Hansoh

5- Chen Lihua

$9.2 billion

China

Fu Wah

6- Diane Hendricks

$9 billion

USA

ABC Supply

7- Denise Coates

$8.2 billion

UK

Bet365

8- Cheng Xue

$7.9 billion

China

Haitian

9- Zhou Qunfei

$7.8 billion

China

Lens

10- Falguni Nayar

$7.6 billion

India

Nykaa

10- Zhao Yan

$7.6 billion

China

Bloomage

 

In the list, Nayar is joined by Biocon founder and MD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and 49-year-old Zoho co-founder Radha Vembu with a net worth of $3.9 billion.

