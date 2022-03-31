1 Indian and 8 Chinese among the top 10 self-made women billionaires in the world

The list of the richest self-made women billionaires in the world for 2022 was released on Tuesday. The lift showed shifting dynamics which also mark the entry of a billionaire residing India into the list with the richest self-made Indian woman billionaire, Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar. Released by Hurun Research Institute, the Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2022 has 8 Chinese women, 1 each from US and UK and 1 from India.

There are three new faces, including 58-year-old Nayar who is worth $7.6 billion. Other entrants are Chinese entrepreneur Chen Lihua and American Diane Hendricks.

The 2022 self-made women billionaire rich list

This year’s list has 124 women from 16 countries. This is 6 less from 130 women last time round. 19 are new entrants. However, this number is double that of five years ago and 100 more than a decade ago. The number of Indian self-made women billionaires has tripled over the last decade. The average age of the world’s self-made women billionaires is 59.

Here is a list of the top ten

Rank & Name Wealth Country Main Company 1- Wa Yajun $17 billion China Longfor 2- Fan Hongwei $13 billion China Hengli 3- Wang Laichun $11 billion China Luxshare Precision 4- Zhong Huijuan $10 billion China Hansoh 5- Chen Lihua $9.2 billion China Fu Wah 6- Diane Hendricks $9 billion USA ABC Supply 7- Denise Coates $8.2 billion UK Bet365 8- Cheng Xue $7.9 billion China Haitian 9- Zhou Qunfei $7.8 billion China Lens 10- Falguni Nayar $7.6 billion India Nykaa 10- Zhao Yan $7.6 billion China Bloomage

In the list, Nayar is joined by Biocon founder and MD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and 49-year-old Zoho co-founder Radha Vembu with a net worth of $3.9 billion.

