1 Indian and 8 Chinese among the top 10 self-made women billionaires in the world

The list of the richest self-made women billionaires in the world for 2022 was released on Tuesday. The lift showed shifting dynamics which also mark the entry of a billionaire residing India into the list with the richest self-made Indian woman billionaire, Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar. Released by Hurun Research Institute, the Richest Self-Made Women in the World 2022 has 8 Chinese women, 1 each from US and UK and 1 from India.
There are three new faces, including 58-year-old Nayar who is worth $7.6 billion. Other entrants are Chinese entrepreneur Chen Lihua and American Diane Hendricks.
READ | Meet Nykaa founder Falguni Nayar, India's wealthiest self-made female billionaire
The 2022 self-made women billionaire rich list
This year’s list has 124 women from 16 countries. This is 6 less from 130 women last time round. 19 are new entrants. However, this number is double that of five years ago and 100 more than a decade ago. The number of Indian self-made women billionaires has tripled over the last decade. The average age of the world’s self-made women billionaires is 59.
Here is a list of the top ten
|
Rank & Name
|
Wealth
|
Country
|
Main Company
|
1- Wa Yajun
|
$17 billion
|
China
|
Longfor
|
2- Fan Hongwei
|
$13 billion
|
China
|
Hengli
|
3- Wang Laichun
|
$11 billion
|
China
|
Luxshare Precision
|
4- Zhong Huijuan
|
$10 billion
|
China
|
Hansoh
|
5- Chen Lihua
|
$9.2 billion
|
China
|
Fu Wah
|
6- Diane Hendricks
|
$9 billion
|
USA
|
ABC Supply
|
7- Denise Coates
|
$8.2 billion
|
UK
|
Bet365
|
8- Cheng Xue
|
$7.9 billion
|
China
|
Haitian
|
9- Zhou Qunfei
|
$7.8 billion
|
China
|
Lens
|
10- Falguni Nayar
|
$7.6 billion
|
India
|
Nykaa
|
10- Zhao Yan
|
$7.6 billion
|
China
|
Bloomage
WATCH: Unknown facts about Falguni Nayar, India's richest self-made billionaire
In the list, Nayar is joined by Biocon founder and MD Kiran Mazumdar Shaw and 49-year-old Zoho co-founder Radha Vembu with a net worth of $3.9 billion.
READ | From first beauty e-commerce chain to world's richest club, how Nykaa's Falguni Nayar found success