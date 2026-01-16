FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Reliance Industries Q3 Results LIVE: Mukesh Ambani's company set to release Dec quarter earnings today

Reliance Results: RIL is India’s most valuable company, which is expected to report a steady performance during the quarter under review.

Latest News

Prashant Tamta

Updated : Jan 16, 2026, 04:52 PM IST

Reliance Industries Q3 Results LIVE: Mukesh Ambani's company set to release Dec quarter earnings today
Reliance Industries Q3 Results LIVE
RIL Q3 results: Reliance Industries Limited (RIL), the flagship company of Indian billionaire Mukesh Ambani, is set to announce its results for the October-December quarter of the ongoing financial year 2026. RIL is India’s most valuable company, which is expected to report a steady performance during the quarter under review. The performance may be supported by a recovery in its oil-to-chemicals business and sustained growth in its telecom and retail segments.

The market cap of Reliance currently stands at Rs 19.72 lakh crore. Its shares closed at Rs 1,461 ahead of the Q3 results on Friday. On Thursday, January 15, another Ambani firm, Jio Financial Services Ltd (JFSL), reported a consolidated profit of Rs 269 crore for the third quarter ended December 31.

Share Market on January 16

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty ended higher on Friday, driven by a sharp jump in Infosys after the company raised its revenue growth guidance for FY26. After two days of losses, the 30-share BSE Sensex climbed 187.64 points, or 0.23 per cent, to settle at 83,570.35. During the day, it jumped 752.26 points, or 0.90 per cent, to 84,134.97. The 50-share NSE Nifty rose 28.75 points, or 0.11 per cent, to 25,694.35.

From the 30-Sensex firms, Infosys jumped 5.67 per cent after the Bengaluru-headquartered firm saw its revenue from operations grow by 8.9 per cent to Rs 45,479 crore in the third quarter of the current fiscal from Rs 41,764 crore in the year-ago period.

  • 16 Jan 2026, 04:43 PM

    Reliance Industries Market Cap

    The market cap of Reliance currently stands at Rs 19.72 lakh crore. RIL shares closed at Rs 1,461 ahead of the Q3 results on Friday.

  • 16 Jan 2026, 04:14 PM

    RIL Q3 Results: Reliance shares up 0.15% ahead of earnings announcement

    Reliance shares closed at Rs 1,461 ahead of the Q3 results on Friday on the NSE.

  • 16 Jan 2026, 04:01 PM

    RIL Q3 Results: How did RIL perform in Q2?

    Reliance delivered robust performance in the July-September quarter, driven by strong oil-to-chemicals (O2C), Jio and retail businesses. Consolidated EBITDA registered 14.6 per cent year-on-year growth.

