Jayanti Chauhan is a well-known businesswoman who runs Bisleri International, India’s leading packaged drinking water brand. She is the Vice Chairperson of the company, which was founded by her father, Ramesh Chauhan, the man behind the popular water bottling company. Jayanti has been a part of the firm since the age of 24. She is the sole heir to a business valued at around Rs 7,000 crore.

Jayanti Chauhan in Bisleri

She worked under the guidance of her father and took charge of the company's Delhi office. The 45-year-old helped renovate factories and bring automation to various processes. Under her leadership, Bisleri's profit rose 82.8 per cent to Rs 316.95 crore in the financial year 2024, and its revenue from operations was up 14.8 per cent to Rs 2,689.69 crore. The company competes with Coca-Cola Co's Kinley and PepsiCo Inc's Aquafina in the packaged water segment.

Bisleri-Tata deal in 2022

In 2022, Ramesh Chauhan decided to sell his business, and many expected the transaction to go smoothly with the Tata Group at the helm. But Jayanti reportedly wasn’t ready to sell her legacy. When the proposed deal did not go through, Jayanti decided to assume responsibility for the business herself.

Jayanti Chauhan's educational qualification

Jayanti is an alumna of the Fashion Institute of Design and Merchandising (FIDM) in Los Angeles, where she focused her studies on Product Development. She later pursued Fashion Styling at Istituto Marangoni, Milano. She also holds a degree from the School of Oriental and African Studies (SOAS), University of London. Jayanti has qualifications in Fashion Styling and Photography from the London College of Fashion, further enriching her professional repertoire.

Jayanti's other interest

Jayanti is an avid traveller, a passionate animal lover and an amateur photographer. Through her lens, she captures the essence of her experiences, documenting the beauty of landscapes, the richness of cultures, and the stories of the people she encounters along the way.