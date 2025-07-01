BUSINESS
Monica Singh | Jul 01, 2025, 09:46 AM IST
1.Love at IIT: Meet Kanchan Joshi
A throwback to Deepinder's early days, he met Kanchan Joshi while studying at IIT Delhi. A fellow student of Mathematics and Computing, Kanchan won his heart after six months of persistent pursuit. Their story began in the college corridors and eventually led to marriage in 2007.
2.Kanchan’s Life Beyond the Spotlight
While Deepinder built Zomato, Kanchan followed an academic path. With a PhD in Mathematics from IIT Delhi, she became an Assistant Professor at Delhi University. A quiet achiever, she remained out of the limelight, focusing on education and family.
3.New Beginnings: Grecia Steps In
Years later, Deepinder found love again. During a friend's casual introduction, he met Grecia Muñoz, a former Mexican model visiting Delhi. Their spark was instant, and her warmth, confidence, and charisma brought a fresh chapter into his life.
4.Grecia - From Runways to Roots in India
Once a fashion week winner and TV host, Grecia has now embraced entrepreneurship and life in India. She updated her bio to say “Now at home in India” - showing how fully she’s immersed herself into her new journey, both personally and professionally.
5.A Tale of Two Stories, One Heart
From a campus romance with Kanchan to a cross-cultural connection with Grecia, Deepinder’s journey reflects love found, lost, and found again. Both women are strong and inspiring in their own ways, Kanchan in academia, Grecia in the world of fashion and startups.
