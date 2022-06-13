World’s first production-ready solar car launched, can run for months without charging

Dutch startup Lightyear has launched the world's first production-ready solar car dubbed as Lightyear 0.
Dutch startup Lightyear has launched the world's first production-ready solar car dubbed as Lightyear 0. After six years of R&D, design, engineering, prototyping, and testing, the solar car is slated to go into production this fall. The company claims that the car will enable drivers to freely travel for months without plugging into a household outlet or charging station. A maximum of 946 Lightyear 0’s will be produced at a cost of €250,000 and the first car will be delivered as early as November. Here’s everything you need to know about the world’s first solar car, Lightyear 0.
1. Lightyear 0 features patented solar arrays
Lightyear 0 features five square meters of patented, double curved solar arrays. Company claims that the technology allows the vehicle to charge itself while commuting or simply parked outdoors.
2. Lightyear 0 can power itself for months
In optimal conditions, this Lightyear 0 can power itself with 70 kilometers of range per day on top of its estimated 625 kilometers WLTP range. Thanks to a solar yield of up to 11,000 kilometers a year, drivers using Lightyear 0 for their daily commute (35 kilometers) can drive for months in the summer period before needing to plug into a public charger or household outlet.
3. Lightyear 0 features one of the most efficient electric drivetrain
With an energy use of 10.5 kWh per 100 kilometers (at 110km/h), it is the most efficient electric vehicle and its record-breaking drag coefficient of less than 0.19 makes it the most aerodynamic family car to date.
4. Lightyear 0 measures five meters in length
Lightyear 0 is an electric car measuring five meters in length, yet its total weight is only 1,575 kilograms. The strength of the holistic design is evident in real-life settings - at highway speeds (110 km/h) Lightyear 0 can drive for 560 kilometers on end.
5. Lightyear 0 features a sleek dashboard
The car features a sleek dashboard that has a 10.1-inch touchscreen infotainment system that permits cloud-based updates.
6. Lightyear 0 interior is made of naturally-sourced materials
The interior is composed entirely of vegan and naturally-sourced materials such as ecological microfiber suede seats and rattan palm detailing.