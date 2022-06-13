World’s first production-ready solar car launched, can run for months without charging

Dutch startup Lightyear has launched the world's first production-ready solar car dubbed as Lightyear 0. After six years of R&D, design, engineering, prototyping, and testing, the solar car is slated to go into production this fall. The company claims that the car will enable drivers to freely travel for months without plugging into a household outlet or charging station. A maximum of 946 Lightyear 0’s will be produced at a cost of €250,000 and the first car will be delivered as early as November. Here’s everything you need to know about the world’s first solar car, Lightyear 0.