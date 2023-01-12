Search icon
Who is Delphine Arnault, daughter of world’s richest man and new CEO of Dior?

French business woman Delphine Arnault is the heir apparent of the world’s richest family which is worth $204 billion. 47 year old Delphine is the eldest child and only daughter of the richest person on the planet Bernard Arnault. Delphine is a director and executive VP at Louis Vuitton (LVMH Group), the world’s largest luxury fashion house. She will now lead one of the world’s most famous fashion labels Dior.

  • Jan 12, 2023, 02:15 PM IST

1. Oldest child of Bernard Arnault

Oldest child of Bernard Arnault
1/5

Delphine was French billionaire and fashion magnate Bernard Arnault’s first child with his first wife Anne Dewarin She has four younger brothers, fellow fashion tycoon Antoine Arnault and three step brothers.

2. Delphine Arnault education

Delphine Arnault education
2/5

Delphine Arnault earned her education from the London School of Economics (LSE) and Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales du Nord (EDHEC Business School).

3. Delphine Arnault career

Delphine Arnault career
3/5

Delphine began her professional career with McKinsey & Company, before joining LVMH in 2000. She joined the group’s management board in 2003, becoming the youngest person and the first woman to rise to the position. She has worked with Christian Dior Couture before joining Louis Vuitton in 2013. 

4. Delphine Arnault beyond Louis Vuitton

Delphine Arnault beyond Louis Vuitton
4/5

Apart from LVMH, Delphine is on the board of Moët Hennessy, M6, a wealth management firm, 20th Century Fox, Céline, Pucci, Loewe, Ferrari, and Havas.

5. Delphine Arnault personal life

Delphine Arnault personal life
5/5

She was married to Italian wine scion Alessandro Vallarino Gancia from 2005 to 2010. Currently, Delphine is in a relationship with French business tycoon Xavier Niel. The two have a 10-year-old daughter Elisa and a six-year-old son Joseph.

