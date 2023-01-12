Who is Delphine Arnault, daughter of world’s richest man and new CEO of Dior?

French business woman Delphine Arnault is the heir apparent of the world’s richest family which is worth $204 billion. 47 year old Delphine is the eldest child and only daughter of the richest person on the planet Bernard Arnault. Delphine is a director and executive VP at Louis Vuitton (LVMH Group), the world’s largest luxury fashion house. She will now lead one of the world’s most famous fashion labels Dior.

French business woman Delphine Arnault is the heir apparent of the world’s richest family which is worth $204 billion. 47 year old Delphine is the eldest child and only daughter of the richest person on the planet Bernard Arnault. Delphine is a director and executive VP at Louis Vuitton (LVMH Group), the world’s largest luxury fashion house. She will now lead one of the world’s most famous fashion labels Dior.

1. Oldest child of Bernard Arnault

1/5 Delphine was French billionaire and fashion magnate Bernard Arnault’s first child with his first wife Anne Dewarin She has four younger brothers, fellow fashion tycoon Antoine Arnault and three step brothers.

2. Delphine Arnault education

2/5 Delphine Arnault earned her education from the London School of Economics (LSE) and Ecole des Hautes Etudes Commerciales du Nord (EDHEC Business School).

3. Delphine Arnault career

3/5 Delphine began her professional career with McKinsey & Company, before joining LVMH in 2000. She joined the group’s management board in 2003, becoming the youngest person and the first woman to rise to the position. She has worked with Christian Dior Couture before joining Louis Vuitton in 2013.

4. Delphine Arnault beyond Louis Vuitton

4/5 Apart from LVMH, Delphine is on the board of Moët Hennessy, M6, a wealth management firm, 20th Century Fox, Céline, Pucci, Loewe, Ferrari, and Havas.

5. Delphine Arnault personal life