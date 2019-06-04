Want to link you SBI account with PAN card ? Here's how to do it online or in any bank branch

All the steps simplified.
One has to furnish his Permanent Account Number (PAN) to the bank for almost every service, be it - bank account opening, applying for debit card or credit card, availing loans, or opting for savings account, current account, fixed deposits, recurring deposits, or any other service.
The Income Tax department issues PAN card which has all the necessary information of an individual such as ten-digit alphanumeric number, date of birth, name, and age in a laminated format.
1. Steps to link your PAN card with SBI bank account
The State Bank of India (SBI) offers its customers easiest medium to link the PAN card with their bank account so if you are an SBI account holder and have not linked your PAN card with the bank then continue reading.
Follow the steps to link your PAN card with SBI bank account
1 - Log into www.onlinesbi.com
2 - Navigate to ”Profile-PAN Registration“ under "My Accounts", appearing on the left panel of the screen.
3 - On the next page, select the Account number, input the PAN number and click on Submit.
4 - Your request will be forwarded to branch for processing
5 - Branch will process your request in 7 days.
6 - Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.
2. Steps to link your PAN card with SBI via branch
In case you are not registered for internet banking, you can use your SBI ATM cum Debit Card details.
Follow the steps to link your PAN card with SBI via branch.
1 - Visit your nearest SBI Branch.
2 - Carry a copy of your PAN Card.
3 - Fill in a Letter of Request.
4 - Submit the above with the Xerox copy of PAN Card.
5 - After necessary verification, the linking will be done by the branch.
6 - You will receive an SMS on your registered mobile number regarding the status of linking.
3. Income Tax department firmly stated that only the accounts with PAN card will receive a tax refund
The prime reason for linking PAN card with the bank account is that the Income Tax department refunds the amount after scanning your ITR filing, into your bank account of taxpayers.
The Income Tax department, at the beginning of March 2019, firmly stated that only the accounts with PAN card will receive a tax refund.
Hence, you should link your bank account with PAN card.