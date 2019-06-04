Want to link you SBI account with PAN card ? Here's how to do it online or in any bank branch

1/3

The State Bank of India (SBI) offers its customers easiest medium to link the PAN card with their bank account so if you are an SBI account holder and have not linked your PAN card with the bank then continue reading.

Follow the steps to link your PAN card with SBI bank account

1 - Log into www.onlinesbi.com

2 - Navigate to ”Profile-PAN Registration“ under "My Accounts", appearing on the left panel of the screen.

3 - On the next page, select the Account number, input the PAN number and click on Submit.

4 - Your request will be forwarded to branch for processing

5 - Branch will process your request in 7 days.

6 - Status of mapping will be advised to you on your registered mobile number.