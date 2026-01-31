Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth

FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Meet Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar elected as NCP Legislature leader, set to become Maharashtra's first female Deputy CM

Varanasi: SS Rajamouli announces release date of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer epic saga

Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair named in Epstein files, here's how she is linked to Jeffrey Epstein

FM Nirmala Sitaram set to present Union Budget 2026: Who presented the first budget of independent India?

Border 2 actor Paramvir Singh Cheema auditioned for Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila: 'I regret missing out on working with Imtiaz Ali'

Union Budget 2026: When and how to watch FM Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech live

Pakistan PM Shehbaz Sharif shocking admission says, ‘Feel ashamed, Asim Munir and I go with begging bowl’

Delhi Horror: Video of injured 12-year-old sent to mother before stepfather beats him to death

Alia Bhatt says she wants to delete social media after Raha's birth: 'Have to work hard to take pictures of myself'

Why is Pakistan upset over India-EU FTA deal?

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh

FM Nirmala Sitaram set to present Union Budget 2026: Who presented the first budget of independent India?

Union Budget 2026: Who presented the first budget of independent India?

Border 2 actor Paramvir Singh Cheema auditioned for Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila: 'I regret missing out on working with Imtiaz Ali'

Border 2 actor Paramvir Singh Cheema auditioned for Amar Singh Chamkila

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory

The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh

Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth

Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth

Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!

HomePhotos

BUSINESS

Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present India's general budget for the 9th consecutive time on Sunday, February 1, 2026. Ahead of the big day, discussions around her take-home salary and net worth are trending on social media. Let us take a look at her annual remuneration.

Aseem Sharma | Jan 31, 2026, 01:57 PM IST

1.Net Worth

Net Worth
1

As per MyNeta.info, FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds total assets worth Rs 2,74,95,222 and liabilities of Rs 1,11,69,292.

 

Advertisement

2.Bullion

Bullion
2

She has also declared 315 grams of gold and two kilograms of silver.

 

3.Vehicles

Vehicles
3

Nirmala Sitharaman does not own any car but has one Bajaj Chetak scooter to her name.

 

4.Monthly salary

Monthly salary
4

Talking about her annual salary as a Member of Parliament, Nirmala Sitharaman receives a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh. Apart from this, she gets travel and other allowances for her official duties.

TRENDING NOW

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Meet Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar elected as NCP Legislature leader, set to become Maharashtra's first female Deputy CM
Meet Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar elected as NCP Legislature leader
Varanasi: SS Rajamouli announces release date of Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, Prithviraj Sukumaran-starrer epic saga
Varanasi: SS Rajamouli announces release date of action adventure epic saga
Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair named in Epstein files, here's how she is linked to Jeffrey Epstein
Zohran Mamdani's mother Mira Nair named in Epstein files, here's how she is link
FM Nirmala Sitaram set to present Union Budget 2026: Who presented the first budget of independent India?
Union Budget 2026: Who presented the first budget of independent India?
Border 2 actor Paramvir Singh Cheema auditioned for Diljit Dosanjh-starrer Amar Singh Chamkila: 'I regret missing out on working with Imtiaz Ali'
Border 2 actor Paramvir Singh Cheema auditioned for Amar Singh Chamkila
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh, Natalia Janoszek; players fighting for glory
The 50 Confirmed Contestants: From Arbaaz Patel to Dimple Singh
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth
Journey down memory lane: V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
V Srinivasan, man behind India's greatest athlete, PT Usha!
Amitabh Bachchan as Doctor Doom, Dharmendra as Captain America, Rekha as Scarlet Witch: AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with Bollywood superstars
AI imagines Avengers Doomsday with 70's Bollywood superstars
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights from Inflation, AI to mental health ahead of Nirmala Sitharaman's Union Budget
Economic Survey 2026: CEA Anantha Nageswaran's 5 key highlights
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE
Advertisement