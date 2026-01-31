Union Budget 2026: Know FM Nirmala Sitharaman's take-home salary and net worth

Meet Sunetra Pawar, wife of Ajit Pawar elected as NCP Legislature leader, set to become Maharashtra's first female Deputy CM
BUSINESS
Aseem Sharma | Jan 31, 2026, 01:57 PM IST
1.Net Worth
As per MyNeta.info, FM Nirmala Sitharaman holds total assets worth Rs 2,74,95,222 and liabilities of Rs 1,11,69,292.
2.Bullion
She has also declared 315 grams of gold and two kilograms of silver.
3.Vehicles
Nirmala Sitharaman does not own any car but has one Bajaj Chetak scooter to her name.
4.Monthly salary
Talking about her annual salary as a Member of Parliament, Nirmala Sitharaman receives a monthly salary of Rs 1 lakh. Apart from this, she gets travel and other allowances for her official duties.