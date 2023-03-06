Top 5 upcoming hybrid and electric cars in India: MG Comet, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and more

In India, where the cost of petrol has reached record highs, there has been a noticeable shift towards hybrid and electric vehicles.
Several manufacturers, including Hyundai, Maruti, and Tata, are hard at work on a slew of new hybrid and electric vehicles that will soon be introduced to the Indian market. With a newfound focus on reducing emissions, automakers plan to introduce environmentally friendly vehicles for the rest of this year and into 2024. Listed below are five upcoming hybrid and electric vehicles in India.
1. MG Comet
The MG Comet, modelled after the Wuling Air EV offered in Indonesia, will be on sale in India perhaps in the middle of this year. MG believes the little electric vehicle's narrow body makes it perfect for navigating city streets and light traffic.
2. BYD Seal
BYD plans to introduce a third product to the Indian market by the end of 2023. The BYD Seal is a new electric sedan that can go up to 700 kilometres on a single charge. Its 82.5 kWh battery pack allows it to achieve this impressive range. Based on e-Platform 3.0, this electric saloon comes with either a single motor or a twin motor layout, depending on the market. The new BYD Seal is expected to be available in India with a 530-horsepower dual-motor arrangement.
3. Maruti Suzuki C-MPV
A premium C-segment MPV similar to the Toyota Innova Hycross is said to be coming soon from Maruti Suzuki. It will likely borrow styling cues from the Grand Vitata and share the Toyota sibling's 2.0-liter NA petrol and 2.0-liter strong hybrid petrol engines.
4. Maruti Suzuki Dzire Hybrid
Major updates will be made to the inside and exterior of the next-generation Maruti Suzuki Dzire when it is introduced in India in 2024. One possible upgrade for the upper trim levels is a brand-new 1.2-litre three-cylinder powerful hybrid petrol engine. Claimed fuel economy of 35–40 km/l may be expected.
5. Lexus RX 500h
The Lexus RX first debuted in the United States in January of 2023 at the Auto Expo. The fifth-generation luxury SUV will be available in two trim levels: RX 350h Luxury and RX 500h F Sport Performance. Hybridization is included in both the 2.4-litre and 2.5-litre turbocharged petrol engines.