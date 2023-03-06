Top 5 upcoming hybrid and electric cars in India: MG Comet, Maruti Suzuki Dzire and more

2/5

BYD plans to introduce a third product to the Indian market by the end of 2023. The BYD Seal is a new electric sedan that can go up to 700 kilometres on a single charge. Its 82.5 kWh battery pack allows it to achieve this impressive range. Based on e-Platform 3.0, this electric saloon comes with either a single motor or a twin motor layout, depending on the market. The new BYD Seal is expected to be available in India with a 530-horsepower dual-motor arrangement.