Top 5 companies expected to continue layoffs in Tech sector in 2023

These companies might continue with the layoff spree in the year 2023.

  • Nov 20, 2022, 03:05 PM IST

As firm after company fires a sizable portion of its workforce, the business world is shaking. To protect the business's finances from the effects of the economic crisis, CEOs are adopting this unavoidable but harsh action. The big-tech corporations have implemented a number of extreme steps ever since the global economy began to tank in the second quarter of this year, including diversifying the supply chain, pausing digital transformation programmes, hiring freezes along with significant layoffs. Globally, 71% of CEOs believe that a recession will have up to a 10% impact on firm earnings during the coming 12 months. Therefore, if the current trend is maintained, there will unavoidably be significant layoffs in the corporate sector in 2023. These are a few businesses where layoffs may still occur in 2023.

1. Meta

Meta
Meta, one of the main big-tech businesses, has seen its CEO's net worth drop to almost half as a result of the economic slump. In a recent restructuring, Meta let go of 11,000 employees or around 13% of the workforce. Additionally, Mark Zuckerberg implied in a statement that he would be freezing recruiting and reducing discretionary spending.

2. Twitter

Twitter
Twitter, owned by Musk has made it abundantly clear that there would be additional mass layoffs lasting until 2023, even though Twitter has already lost a significant portion of its workers.

3. Netflix

Netflix
Netflix has made another 150 job cutbacks after reducing its personnel by 300 in June, ostensibly to make modifications in line with revenue costs. It lost almost 20,000 customers in February of 2022, and it anticipates future viewership base declines.

4. Better

Better
After beginning to reduce its employment in 2021 by letting go of 900 workers, in April of this year, it let go of another 1,200 to 1,500 workers, and in the next several months, 3,100 more were employed in India and the US. It is anticipated to eliminate 250 or more roles in the upcoming months, according to TechCrunch.

5. Microsoft

Microsoft
Microsoft made 1800 layoffs in July, 200 in August, and a staggering 1,000 more recently as part of the realignment, according to Axios reports. According to the pattern, even though the percentage of fired workers is quite tiny, there is a slight probability that it will buckle under financial strain.

