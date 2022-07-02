These Indian billionaires love horses, spend big bucks on them

In some of the richest families in India, the love for horses runs as a tradition handed over down the generations.
Horseriding, polo, derby are highly popular sports among some of the richest in the world. Horses can be prized possessions. The hobby, however, does not come cheap. In some families, the love for horses almost runs as a tradition. Excuisite horse breeds can be worth tens of lakhs and sprawling stud farms and stables cost in crore to buy and keep up. But for those with passion and resources, big bucks never come in the way. So without further wait, here are the leading horse lovers among India's super rich.
1. Cyrus Poonawalla, Adar Poonawalla
The Poonawallas, the family behind vaccine maker Serum Institute of India, are well known as one of India's leading stud farm owners. The family was traditionally into the horse breeding business before Cyrus diversified into vaccines and created SII, which is now led by his son Adar Poonawalla as CEO. The Poonawalla stud firm is the most decorated and largest, started back in 1946 by Soli Poonawalla.
2. Naveen Jindal
Billionaire industrialist and former MP Naveen Jindal was introduced to horses at the age of 6. The passion still continues with Jindal a patron of the sport of polo, and regularly spotted in the field. His group also have a team - the Jindal Panther Polo team. At their 30-acre farmhouse on the outskirts of the NCR, the Jindals reportedly have their own stable and a polo ground.
3. Pallonji Mistry, Cyrus Mistry
The 93-year-old 'Phantom of the Bombay House' who recently passed away was known for his love of horses. The Mistrys own one of India's oldest stud farms, the around 200-acre Manjri stud farm in Pune. His younger son and former Tata Group chairman Cyrus Mistry also loves horse-riding, but is reportedly not into horse racing and is never seen near race tracks.
4. Nisaba Godrej
Member of the Godrej family, which is 11th on the India rich list, Nisaba Adi Godrej is the chairman of Godrej Consumer Products. She loves riding horses and has been engaged in Equestrian sports.
5. Rakesh Jhunjhunwala
Billionaire investor Rakesh Jhunjhun wala began the affair a decade ago when he developed love for horses. Around 2013, he reported bought 20 racehorses, co-owning them with some friends.
6. Ajay Piramal
Billionaire industrialist Ajay Piramal started riding and owning horses around the age of 12. He also reportedly owns his own stallions. He and his kids are also reported to be part of Mahalaxmi's Amateur Riders Club (ARC).
7. Jitendra Virwani
Embassy Group chairman and MD Jitendra Virwani learnt to ride a horse in the 1980s and bought the Ruia Stud farm in 1996. He reportedly owns over 80 horses and poneys and is a patron of the Equestrian sport.
This man #JituVirwani is responsible 4 the #Equestrian silver medals 4 #TeamIndia in eventing..he sponsored the team’s Horses and training in Germany for months..this philanthropist did(lot of red tape)what no institution including @adgpi could do for decades..gratitude pic.twitter.com/wuEBriCu1p— Randeep Hooda (@RandeepHooda) August 27, 2018
8. Vijay Mallya
Since bad fortune hit Vijay Mallya, the flamboyant Kingfisher boss has seen his massive, top-rated Kunigal stud farm, that his has owned since 1998, reportedly selling horses in order to stay afloat.
