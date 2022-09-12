Search icon
The Big Billion Days sale 2022: Up to 70% discount on home appliances that you can buy in Flipkart sale

Flipkart’s major sale event, the Big Billion Days, will be launched tomorrow, 13th September 2022 with attractive offers and deals.

  DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  Sep 12, 2022, 08:19 AM IST

Flipkart is gearing up for a once-a-year sale event, the Big Billion Days 2022 scheduled around festivals to make it grander with never-before prices on everything listed on the portal. If you are planning to purchase any home appliance, this is the right time to put them in your cart. Check out the upcoming deals, offers and discounts on home appliances. 

1. PHILIPS GC097 750 W Dry Iron

PHILIPS GC097 750 W Dry Iron
1/5

Glide the Philips GC097/50 Dry Iron on your ironable fabrics and straighten out all the creases with ease, thanks to its sole plate’s non-stick layer. This dry iron is light in weight, you can easily pick it and glide instead of struggling because of the weight. It is priced at Rs. 699 with an additional offer of 5% on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

2. Butterfly Arrow 500 W Mixer Grinder (3 Jars, Grey)

Butterfly Arrow 500 W Mixer Grinder (3 Jars, Grey)
2/5

The Butterfly mixer grinder has a powerful 500 W motor and it comes with three different stainless steel jars that can be used for wet and dry grinding. This safe and easy to use mixer grinder is priced at Rs. 1,698. Buying this product will give up to Rs. 500 off on Flipkart furniture and Rs. 300 off(price inclusive of discount) and 5% on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

3. Pigeon Favourite IC 1800 W Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button)

Pigeon Favourite IC 1800 W Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button)
3/5

Originally priced at Rs. 3,195 is now available at Rs.1,699 with 7 days replacement policy. Pigeon Induction Cooktop provides rapid and even cooking. So, you can prepare your favourite dishes quickly on this kitchen appliance.  Moreover, thanks to its LED display, this handy appliance adds to the convenience of use. It offers 5% discount on Flipkart Axis Bank Card and gives a combo offer up to 10% discount.

4. JKR Enterprise JKR-2019 260 W Electric Whisk (White)

JKR Enterprise JKR-2019 260 W Electric Whisk (White)
4/5

Offering high speeds of up to 1150 RPM, the Electric Whisk can efficiently beat and mix ingredients in no time. It is now priced at Rs. 378 by offering a 70% discount on the original price. Purchase this product and win a surprise cashback coupon for the Big Billion Day sale. Additional offers on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.

5. SAMSUNG 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23F301TAK, Black)

SAMSUNG 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23F301TAK, Black)
5/5

Specially designed to meet all your food needs and also deliver tasty food at the same time, this oven comes with Pre-set Cooking Modes to help you eat fresh, healthy homemade meals. It is priced at Rs. 5,500 with standard EMI option available and Flipkart Axis Bank Card offers extra discount and special offer provides Rs. 250 off (price inclusive of cashback/coupon).

