The Big Billion Days sale 2022: Up to 70% discount on home appliances that you can buy in Flipkart sale

The Butterfly mixer grinder has a powerful 500 W motor and it comes with three different stainless steel jars that can be used for wet and dry grinding. This safe and easy to use mixer grinder is priced at Rs. 1,698. Buying this product will give up to Rs. 500 off on Flipkart furniture and Rs. 300 off(price inclusive of discount) and 5% on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.