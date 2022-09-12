The Big Billion Days sale 2022: Up to 70% discount on home appliances that you can buy in Flipkart sale

Flipkart’s major sale event, the Big Billion Days, will be launched tomorrow, 13th September 2022 with attractive offers and deals.
Flipkart is gearing up for a once-a-year sale event, the Big Billion Days 2022 scheduled around festivals to make it grander with never-before prices on everything listed on the portal. If you are planning to purchase any home appliance, this is the right time to put them in your cart. Check out the upcoming deals, offers and discounts on home appliances.
1. PHILIPS GC097 750 W Dry Iron
Glide the Philips GC097/50 Dry Iron on your ironable fabrics and straighten out all the creases with ease, thanks to its sole plate’s non-stick layer. This dry iron is light in weight, you can easily pick it and glide instead of struggling because of the weight. It is priced at Rs. 699 with an additional offer of 5% on Flipkart Axis Bank Card.
2. Butterfly Arrow 500 W Mixer Grinder (3 Jars, Grey)
3. Pigeon Favourite IC 1800 W Induction Cooktop (Black, Push Button)
4. JKR Enterprise JKR-2019 260 W Electric Whisk (White)
5. SAMSUNG 23 L Solo Microwave Oven (MS23F301TAK, Black)