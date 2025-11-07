Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations

Blackhole shines bright: Most powerful black hole explosion stuns astronomers; equal to 10 trillion suns; light triggered by...
BUSINESS
Vanshika Tyagi | Nov 07, 2025, 11:59 PM IST
1.Tesla CEO Elon Musk achieves $1 trillion pay package
Tesla CEO Elon Musk has this massive achieved a record-breaking $1 trillion pay package, after the shareholders of Tesla approved it at annual meeting in Austin. However, pay is not like a regular salary, as he will not get any money or cash, but Tesla stock options, which means he can buy Tesla shares at a set price later.
The package is split into 12 parts, and each part will be given to him only when Tesla hits specific goals over the next ten years, including increasing its market value from about $1.5 trillion now to $8.5 trillion and producing 20 million vehicles, and other targets.
2.Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's official salary is just $1 annually, on papers. As per reports, he earns Rs 34,58,26,81,32,639 annually and over Rs 2,88,18,90,11,053 monthly. He has stake in Meta, which makes him one of the richest individuals globally.
3.Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has earned $96.5 million in 2025. His pay was up 22 per cent from just $79.1 million in 2024, driven primarily by stock and performance bonuses. His package includes $84 million in stock awards, $9.5 million in cash incentives, and a $2.5 million base salary, with 90 per cent tied to stock performance.
4.Google CEO Sundar Pichai
Google CEO Sundar Pichai's total compensation was approximately $10.73 million (about Rs 90 crore) in 2024, It included a $2 million (around Rs 16 crore) base salary plus stock awards, bonuses, and other benefits. A large portion of his compensation, $8.27 million, was allocated to personal security in 2024.
5.Apple CEO Tim Cook
Apple CEO Tim Cook's 2024 compensation was $74.6 million in 2024, which included a $3 million base salary, $58.1 million in stock awards, and approximately $13.5 million in additional compensation and performance-based bonuses. In 2023, his pay package was just $63.2 million.