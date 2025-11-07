Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations

1 . Tesla CEO Elon Musk achieves $1 trillion pay package

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has this massive achieved a record-breaking $1 trillion pay package, after the shareholders of Tesla approved it at annual meeting in Austin. However, pay is not like a regular salary, as he will not get any money or cash, but Tesla stock options, which means he can buy Tesla shares at a set price later.

The package is split into 12 parts, and each part will be given to him only when Tesla hits specific goals over the next ten years, including increasing its market value from about $1.5 trillion now to $8.5 trillion and producing 20 million vehicles, and other targets.