FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

Blackhole shines bright: Most powerful black hole explosion stuns astronomers; equal to 10 trillion suns; light triggered by...

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing

Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details

ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy dispute

DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram' as national song completes 150 years

IND vs AUS 5th T20I Brisbane weather forecast: Will rain play spoilsport at The Gabba? Pitch report, probable playing XIs and more

Over 800 flights delayed, 20 cancelled at Delhi Airport after Air Traffic Control glitch

BIG news for railway passengers! 22 trains cancelled, 16 diverted on Jammu–Katra–Udhampur lines till..., due to..., check details

Bihar Elections 2025: MP Shambhavi Chaudhary flaunts 2 inked fingers after voting, sparks 'vote chori' row

'He shared his....': Harmanpreet Kaur reveals Sachin Tendulkar's special phone call before women's World Cup final

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Blackhole shines bright: Most powerful black hole explosion stuns astronomers; equal to 10 trillion suns; light triggered by...

Blackhole shines bright: Most powerful black hole explosion stuns astronomers; e

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing

Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonde

Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations

Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations

Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend

From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t

HomePhotos

BUSINESS

Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has this massive achieved a record-breaking $1 trillion pay package. But the pay is not like a regular salary, as he will not get any money or cash, but Tesla stock options, which means he can buy Tesla shares at a set price later.

Vanshika Tyagi | Nov 07, 2025, 11:59 PM IST

1.Tesla CEO Elon Musk achieves $1 trillion pay package

Tesla CEO Elon Musk achieves $1 trillion pay package
1

Tesla CEO Elon Musk has this massive achieved a record-breaking $1 trillion pay package, after the shareholders of Tesla approved it at annual meeting in Austin. However, pay is not like a regular salary, as he will not get any money or cash, but Tesla stock options, which means he can buy Tesla shares at a set price later.

The package is split into 12 parts, and each part will be given to him only when Tesla hits specific goals over the next ten years, including increasing its market value from about $1.5 trillion now to $8.5 trillion and producing 20 million vehicles, and other targets.

Advertisement

2.Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg
2

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg's official salary is just $1 annually, on papers. As per reports, he earns Rs 34,58,26,81,32,639 annually and over Rs 2,88,18,90,11,053 monthly. He has stake in Meta, which makes him one of the richest individuals globally.

 

3.Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella
3

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella has earned $96.5 million in 2025. His pay was up 22 per cent from just $79.1 million in 2024, driven primarily by stock and performance bonuses. His package includes $84 million in stock awards, $9.5 million in cash incentives, and a $2.5 million base salary, with 90 per cent tied to stock performance.

 

4.Google CEO Sundar Pichai

Google CEO Sundar Pichai
4

Google CEO Sundar Pichai's total compensation was approximately $10.73 million (about Rs 90 crore) in 2024, It included a $2 million (around Rs 16 crore) base salary plus stock awards, bonuses, and other benefits. A large portion of his compensation, $8.27 million, was allocated to personal security in 2024.

TRENDING NOW

5.Apple CEO Tim Cook

Apple CEO Tim Cook
5

Apple CEO Tim Cook's 2024 compensation was $74.6 million in 2024, which included a $3 million base salary, $58.1 million in stock awards, and approximately $13.5 million in additional compensation and performance-based bonuses. In 2023, his pay package was just $63.2 million.

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
Blackhole shines bright: Most powerful black hole explosion stuns astronomers; equal to 10 trillion suns; light triggered by...
Blackhole shines bright: Most powerful black hole explosion stuns astronomers; e
Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonder what’s brewing
Samantha’s cosy picture with Raj Nidimoru sparks dating speculations, fans wonde
Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park, ease travel to Gurugram, check details
Good news for Delhi commuters! NHAI to widen Dhaula Kuan road near Subroto Park,
ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy dispute
ICC makes first significant move to mediate BCCI vs Mohsin Naqvi Asia Cup trophy
DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram' as national song completes 150 years
DNA TV Show: Analysis of row over 'Vande Mataram'
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved, here's how it stands out as compared to Mark Zuckerberg, Satya Nadella, Sundar Pichai's compensations
Tesla CEO Elon Musk staggering $1 trillion pay package approved
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
Yuvraj Singh to Abbas Afridi: Cricketers who have hit 6 sixes in an over
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt trend
From Janhvi Kapoor to Malaika Arora: 5 times Bollywood divas rocked mini skirt t
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red gown; SEE PICS
India’s Manika Vishwakarma shines at Miss Universe 2025, turns heads in ruby red
Katrina Kaif and Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November; from Alia-Ranbir's Raha to Abhishek-Aishwarya's Aaradhya
Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal's baby boy joins list of star kids born in November
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE