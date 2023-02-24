Search icon
Lavish bungalow, private jet, luxurious cars: Super expensive things owned by philanthropist Ratan Tata

Here is the list of some of the most expensive possessions owned by Ratan Tata

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Feb 24, 2023, 05:24 PM IST

Ratan Naval Tata is an Indian businessman and philanthropist. With his business and philanthropy, Tata has grown in prominence over the years. The Mumbai-born tycoon, now 85 years old, led the Tata Group as its chairman from 1990 to 2012 and served as acting chairman from October 2016 to February 2017. He is still in charge of its non-profit trusts.

Ratan Tata has an estimated net worth of Rs 3800 crore, the majority of which comes from Tata Sons, according to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. He is one of the humblest businesspeople India has ever known. In addition to being a motivational speaker, Ratan Tata is a philanthropist. Here is the list of some of the most expensive possessions owned by Ratan Tata:

1. Dassault Falcon Private Jet

Dassault Falcon Private Jet
1/5

Ratan Tata reportedly owns a Dassault Falcon 2000, according to ET. Ratan Tata has the right to pilot his own aircraft. The twin-engined little beast was created by a team of highly skilled French engineers. One of the priciest private aircraft is the $22 million Dassault Falcon 2000, according to IndiaTimes (approx.).

2. Red Ferrari California

Red Ferrari California
2/5

Ferrari California in crimson, owned by Ratan Tata. The 4.3-liter V8 engine that powers the hardtop convertible produces a maximum of 504Nm and 552 horsepower. The nation has stopped selling the model. According to CarWale, the luxurious car costs about Rs 2.82 crore.

3. Lavish bungalow

Lavish bungalow
3/5

The Arabian Sea is spectacularly visible from Ratan Tata's Colaba home. The mansion is 15,000 square feet in size and has seven levels, with the top floor housing an infinity pool.

A large parking lot, a media room, a sun terrace, a lounge, and then another swimming pool are all there. Notably, it's also among the most costly houses in the area. The Ratan Tata home's estimated price is 150 crores, according to MagicBricks.

4. Quattroporte Maserati

Quattroporte Maserati
4/5

Maserati Quattroporte is kept at Ratan Tata's garage. The Maserati Quattroporte, a twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that produces 424 bhp of power and 580 Nm of torque, is every automotive enthusiast's dream car. According to CarDekho, the price of this luxurious sedan goes up to Rs 2.12 crore.

5. Land Rover Freelander

Land Rover Freelander
5/5

According to media reports, Ratan Tata purchased the Land Rover Freelander prior to purchasing the business. A four-cylinder diesel engine with 187 horsepower is installed in the opulent SUV.

