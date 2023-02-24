Lavish bungalow, private jet, luxurious cars: Super expensive things owned by philanthropist Ratan Tata

Ratan Naval Tata is an Indian businessman and philanthropist. With his business and philanthropy, Tata has grown in prominence over the years. The Mumbai-born tycoon, now 85 years old, led the Tata Group as its chairman from 1990 to 2012 and served as acting chairman from October 2016 to February 2017. He is still in charge of its non-profit trusts.

Ratan Tata has an estimated net worth of Rs 3800 crore, the majority of which comes from Tata Sons, according to the IIFL Wealth Hurun India Rich List 2022. He is one of the humblest businesspeople India has ever known. In addition to being a motivational speaker, Ratan Tata is a philanthropist. Here is the list of some of the most expensive possessions owned by Ratan Tata: