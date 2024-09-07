Search icon
Sundar Pichai to Mark Zuckerberg: 10 tech leaders from Time's 2024 AI 100 list

Time Magazine's 2024 AI 100 list recognizes the most influential individuals shaping the future of artificial intelligence. Here are 10 of the tech leaders featured on the list:

These tech leaders are driving innovation in AI and shaping its applications across various industries, from healthcare and education to finance and entertainment. Their contributions are reshaping the world we live in.

1. Sundar Pichai

 The CEO of Google and Alphabet, leading the charge in artificial intelligence and search technology.

2. Satya Nadella

The CEO of Microsoft, driving innovation in cloud computing and AI-powered productivity tools.

3. Sam Altman

The CEO of OpenAI, a leading research laboratory focused on developing artificial general intelligence.

4. Jensen Huang

The CEO of Nvidia, a pioneer in artificial intelligence hardware and software.

5. Demis Hassabis

The CEO of DeepMind, a subsidiary of Alphabet, known for breakthroughs in AI research, particularly in reinforcement learning.

 

6. Dario Amodei

The CEO of Anthropic, a research company focused on building safe and helpful AI systems.

7. Mark Zuckerberg

The CEO of Meta, overseeing the development of AI-powered technologies for social media and virtual reality.

8. C.C. Wei

The CEO of MediaTek, a leading semiconductor company driving AI advancements in mobile devices.

9. Rohit Prasad

The Senior Vice President and Head Scientist of Alexa AI at Amazon, leading the development of voice-activated AI assistants.

