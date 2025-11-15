FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
BUSINESS

Step Inside Gulita: Mukesh Ambani-Nita Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal's 'diamond-shaped', sea-facing luxurious Bungalow worth Rs 4500000000

'Gulita', the residence of Asia's richest man Mukesh Ambani's daughter Isha Ambani and Anand Piramal screams luxury, luxury, and luxury! It is the most stunning residence in India, giving a tough competition to Mukesh Ambani's Antilia.

Vanshika Tyagi | Nov 15, 2025, 03:01 PM IST

1.Gulita's 'sea-facing' panoramic view

Gulita's 'sea-facing' panoramic view
1

Gulita is located at one of the posh residency in Mumbai, on the upscale Dr. Annie Besant Road in Worli. This sea-facing bungalow gives an alluring view of the Arabian Sea and a direct view of the Bandra–Worli Sea Link. 

 

2.Gulita's stand-out 'Diamond' shape

Gulita's stand-out 'Diamond' shape
2

Gulita has a 'diamond-like' theme, designed by London-based engineering firm Eckersley O’Callaghan. The glass-and-steel structure beautifully reflects sunlight throughout the day, giving it a glowing, jewel-like appearance. One of its most talked-about features is the glass-walled ‘diamond room’, which offers panoramic views of the sea. 

3.Gulita's worth: Rs 450 crore

Gulita's worth: Rs 450 crore
3

Gulita is spread across 50,000 square feet, and worth around Rs 450 crore. Gulita also has three sculptural glazed steel ‘palm trees’, created using advanced 3D modelling, with the tallest rising up to 11 metres.

4.Gulita's interior: From grand entrance lobby to lavish bedrooms

Gulita's interior: From grand entrance lobby to lavish bedrooms
4

Let's talk about its interior. From a grand entrance lobby on the ground floor leading to expansive dining halls and multipurpose rooms, it is rich, chic and an epitome of royal aesthetic.

 

5.Gulita's interior: Three basement levels for luxury car parkings

Gulita's interior: Three basement levels for luxury car parkings
5

A lavish master bedroom, beautifully designed temple room, outdoor swimming pool, large gardens, multiple dining spaces, five floors above ground and an impressive three basement levels for the parking facilities for family’s fleet of luxury cars. It has it all!

 

