Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know

Namita Thapar is a judge on Shark Tank India Season 2 and executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals.
Shark Tank India Season 2 is now airing, with judges including Lenskart CEO Peyush Bansal, SUGAR Cosmetics CEO Vineeta Singh, and Emcure Pharmaceuticals head Namita Thapar. Cardekho co-founder Amit Jain is a new addition to the show in the second season, while Ghazal Alagh and Ashneer Grover will not be returning. In this article, we will take a closer look at Namita Thapar, the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals and one of the richest judges on the show.
1. Namita Thapar's net worth
Thapar's net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 600 crore ($81 million), mostly derived from her role as the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Founded in 1981, Emcure is a leading biopharmaceutical company based in Pune that has a presence in 70 countries and over 11,000 employees. In 2021, the company reported a profit of Rs 418 crore on a revenue of Rs 6091 crore ($823 million). Thapar also founded Incredible Ventures Ltd, an education company that teaches entrepreneurship to children aged 11 to 18, and is involved in government initiatives such as NITI Aayog's Women's Entrepreneurship Platform and the Digital Health Task Force.
2. Fee for Shark Tank India
In addition to her work with Emcure and Incredible Ventures, Thapar also earns a significant sum as a judge on Shark Tank India. It is reported that she charged Rs 8 lakh per episode in Season 1 and invested around Rs 10 crore in 25 companies on the show. In the first episode of Season 2, Thapar and Vineeta Singh made an investment of Rs 85 lakh in a pickle business.
3. Thapar's home
With a net worth of Rs 600 crore, it is no surprise that Thapar lives in a luxurious home in Pune. She is married to Vikas Thapar, who has been serving in a senior role at Emcure for the past 15 years.
4. Thapar's car collection
Namita Thapar, one of the judges on Shark Tank India, is known for her love of luxury cars. She drives a BMW X7, worth around $280,000, which is equipped with a 3.0-L TwinPower Turbo 6-cylinder diesel engine that produces 261 horsepower. Thapar is not the only judge on the show with a taste for high-end vehicles - Anupam Mittal owns a Lamborghini Huracan, worth around $550,000, while Aman Gupta and Vineeta Singh drive a BMW X1 and a Mercedes Benz GL-Class, respectively.