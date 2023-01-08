Shark Tank judge Namita Thapar net worth, business empire, lavish house, fee per episode; all you need to know

1/4

Thapar's net worth is estimated to be approximately Rs 600 crore ($81 million), mostly derived from her role as the executive director of Emcure Pharmaceuticals. Founded in 1981, Emcure is a leading biopharmaceutical company based in Pune that has a presence in 70 countries and over 11,000 employees. In 2021, the company reported a profit of Rs 418 crore on a revenue of Rs 6091 crore ($823 million). Thapar also founded Incredible Ventures Ltd, an education company that teaches entrepreneurship to children aged 11 to 18, and is involved in government initiatives such as NITI Aayog's Women's Entrepreneurship Platform and the Digital Health Task Force.