Peyush Bansal: Shark Tank judge's lavish lifestyle, expensive things owned by Lenskart CEO

1/5

In the Faridabad neighbourhood of Delhi, Peyush Bansal owns a lavish home. With contemporary furnishings, chandeliers, and a light-tone colour scheme, the interiors are exquisitely designed.

Peyush Bansal frequently posts images of his opulent Delhi home. His home has a chic, modern design with a lovely colour scheme and lovely furnishings. He resides in the Royale Retreat in Faridabad, as is clear from the posts made by his wife Nidhi M. Bansal.

