Peyush Bansal: Shark Tank judge's lavish lifestyle, expensive things owned by Lenskart CEO

Let's look at Peyush Bansal's lavish lifestyle and the pricey possessions he owns:
Shark Tank India has become a very popular show where skilled entrepreneurs present their ideas to CEOs of significant Indian corporations in exchange for offers of investment. Peyush Bansal, the co-founder of Lenskart, serves as one of the judges on the most popular show. Bansal is a self-made billionaire who has worked hard to establish his business. He invests in novel ideas like "Jugadu Kamlesh", an agricultural invention for Indian farmers.
1. Luxurious home
In the Faridabad neighbourhood of Delhi, Peyush Bansal owns a lavish home. With contemporary furnishings, chandeliers, and a light-tone colour scheme, the interiors are exquisitely designed.
Peyush Bansal frequently posts images of his opulent Delhi home. His home has a chic, modern design with a lovely colour scheme and lovely furnishings. He resides in the Royale Retreat in Faridabad, as is clear from the posts made by his wife Nidhi M. Bansal.
2. Fees per episode on Shark Tank India
Peyush Bansal charged Rs 7 lakhs for each episode of Shark Tank India Season 1, according to CNBC TV18. Since then, he has had a sharp rise in popularity, thus there is a considerable likelihood that his salary for Season 2 of Shark Tank India will be significantly greater.
3. Other businesses
Peyush Bansal founded firms like Flyrr, JewelsKart, and others before launching Lenskart in 2010 with Amit Chaudhary and Sumeet Kapahi. The former Microsoft engineer put millions of dollars into firms like Loka, Annie, vivaLyf, Ario, and The State Plate.
4. Peyush Bansal: Net worth
Peyush Bansal, one of the wealthiest businesspeople and reality show sharks, has a staggering net worth of Rs 600 crore, according to Mint. By funding business ventures on the second season of the reality show, he is increasing his riches.
5. BMW 7 Series
The self-made billionaire owns a BMW 7 Series in his garage that is worth Rs 1.70 crore. The German car can go from 0 to 100 km/h in under 5.4 seconds. It definitely costs considerably more than that, though, because it is customised.