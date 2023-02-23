Shah Rukh, Salman Khan to Deepika Padukone, here's how much top Bollywood celebs charge to perform at private parties

Check how much top Bollywood actors like Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan and other charge to perform at private parties.
The fact that Indians are huge Bollywood fans is not hidden. Bollywood songs, fashion, and romance influences a lot of factors in our life. It has also been spoken about that the stardom and craze that Bollywood actors see is much greater than any other foreign actor. While movie actors continue to spread their magic on screen, it is a lesser-known fact that superstars like Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan can be called to private parties to perform.
Here is a list of actors that you can invite to your private party to perform and their charges:
1. Deepika Padukone
The Pathaan actor Deepika Padukone, who started her career with Shah Rukh Khan starrer Om Shanti Om is a phenomenal success today. She admired for her grace and elegance all over the world. Deepika Padukone charges Rs 1 crore for private parties. (Photo: PTI)
2. Ranveer Singh
Ranveer Singh, known for his never-ending energy, first appeared on the big screen under Yash Raj banner opposite Anushka Sharma in Band Baja Baraat. Although his last three film ayeshbhai Jordaar and Cirkus - failed to make any mark at the box office, he is still admired for his performances at films like Ram Leela, Bajirao Mastani and many more. Ranveer Singh, like Deepika, charges Rs 1 crore for private parties. (Photo: PTI)
3. Ranbir Kapoor
Ranbir Kapoor’s last film, Brahmāstra: Part One – Shiva, was a blockbuster. His next directed by Luv Ranjan, Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, is releasing in March. Kapoor charges Rs 2 crore for performing at private parties. (Photo: PTI)
4. Salman Khan
One of the biggest stars of Hindi cinema, Salman Khan, also performs at private parties. Salman Khan charges Rs 2 crore. (Photo: PTI)
5. Hrithik Roshan
Hrithik Roshan's flawless dance moves have inspired an entire generation and continue to do so. Often regarded as one of the most good-looking actors, Hrithik Roshan charges Rs 2.5 crore to perform at private parties. (Photo: PTI)
6. Akshay Kumar
The Khiladi of Bollywood, who has made a significant mark in Bollywood with his style, action and comedy films, and now inspires many with his healthy lifestyle, Akshay Kumar charges Rs 2.5 crore. (Photo: PTI)
7. Shah Rukh Khan
King Khan needs no introduction and it is also unnecessary to point out how many people want to just even catch a glimpse of Shah Rukh Khan. Pathaan actor, Shah Rukh Khan charges Rs 3 crore for each appearance at private parties. (Photo: PTI)
8. Katrina Kaif
Katrina Kaif has been a leading star in the Hindi film industry for many years now. She is one of the top actors of her generation and has a sizable fan base. The actress, arguably the highest-paid Bollywood star at private parties, charges Rs. 3.5 crore when taking the stage. (Photo: PTI)