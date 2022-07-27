Meet Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the richest Indian woman in 2022

HCL Technologies' chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has ranked as the richest woman in India, with a 54 per cent jump in her networth.
HCL Technologies' chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has ranked as the richest woman in India, with a 54 per cent jump in her networth to Rs 84,330 crore in 2021 in the Kotak Private Banking-Hurun list 2022. Falguni Nayar, quit her investment banking career to start the beauty-focused brand Nykaa around a decade ago. 40-year-old Malhotra, is the daughter of HCL Technologies' founder Shiv Nadar.
59-year-old Nayar saw a 963 per cent increase in her wealth during the year and is also the second richest woman overall. Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw witnessed a 21 per cent decline in her fortune and has moved down one rank to be the third richest woman in the country with a wealth of Rs 29,030 crore, it said.
(With inputs from PTI)
Roshni grew up in Delhi and did her schooling at Vasant Valley School. The billionaire graduated from Northwestern University majoring in Communication with a focus on Radio/TV/Film.
Nadar ranked 54th on the Forbes World's 100 Most Powerful Women list in 2019.
Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the CEO of HCL Corporation, the holding company of all HCL Group entities.
The Hurun India list also includes three professional managers and is led by Indra Nooyi, who was associated with Pepsico with a fortune of Rs 5,040 crore, followed by Renu Sud Karnad of mortgage lender HDFC at Rs 870 crore and Shanti Ekambaram of Kotak Mahindra Bank at Rs 320 crore.