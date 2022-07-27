Meet Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the richest Indian woman in 2022

HCL Technologies' chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has ranked as the richest woman in India, with a 54 per cent jump in her networth.

HCL Technologies' chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has ranked as the richest woman in India, with a 54 per cent jump in her networth to Rs 84,330 crore in 2021 in the Kotak Private Banking-Hurun list 2022. Falguni Nayar, quit her investment banking career to start the beauty-focused brand Nykaa around a decade ago. 40-year-old Malhotra, is the daughter of HCL Technologies' founder Shiv Nadar.

59-year-old Nayar saw a 963 per cent increase in her wealth during the year and is also the second richest woman overall. Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw witnessed a 21 per cent decline in her fortune and has moved down one rank to be the third richest woman in the country with a wealth of Rs 29,030 crore, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Read: Maruti Suzuki Q1 profit more than doubles to Rs 1,013 crores, still below analyst estimates