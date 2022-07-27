Search icon
Meet Roshni Nadar Malhotra, the richest Indian woman in 2022

HCL Technologies' chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has ranked as the richest woman in India, with a 54 per cent jump in her networth.

  • DNA Web Team
  • Jul 27, 2022, 11:00 PM IST

HCL Technologies' chairperson Roshni Nadar Malhotra has ranked as the richest woman in India, with a 54 per cent jump in her networth to Rs 84,330 crore in 2021 in the Kotak Private Banking-Hurun list 2022. Falguni Nayar, quit her investment banking career to start the beauty-focused brand Nykaa around a decade ago. 40-year-old Malhotra, is the daughter of HCL Technologies' founder Shiv Nadar.

59-year-old Nayar saw a 963 per cent increase in her wealth during the year and is also the second richest woman overall. Biocon's Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw witnessed a 21 per cent decline in her fortune and has moved down one rank to be the third richest woman in the country with a wealth of Rs 29,030 crore, it said.

(With inputs from PTI)

1. Photo: ZEE News Bureau

Photo: ZEE News Bureau
1/4

Roshni grew up in Delhi and did her schooling at Vasant Valley School. The billionaire graduated from Northwestern University majoring in Communication with a focus on Radio/TV/Film. 

 

2. Photo: ZEE News Bureau

Photo: ZEE News Bureau
2/4

Nadar ranked 54th on the Forbes World's 100 Most Powerful Women list in 2019.

 

3. Photo: ZEE News Bureau

Photo: ZEE News Bureau
3/4

Roshni Nadar Malhotra is the CEO of HCL Corporation, the holding company of all HCL Group entities.

 

4. Photo: ZEE News Bureau

Photo: ZEE News Bureau
4/4

The Hurun India list also includes three professional managers and is led by Indra Nooyi, who was associated with Pepsico with a fortune of Rs 5,040 crore, followed by Renu Sud Karnad of mortgage lender HDFC at Rs 870 crore and Shanti Ekambaram of Kotak Mahindra Bank at Rs 320 crore.

 

