Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata

Ratan Tata is a person of immense influence and one of the world's most well-known philanthropists.

On December 28, the Indian industrialist Ratan Tata will turn 85 years old. One of the most renowned businessmen in the nation, he served as the previous chairman of Tata Sons. He is not just one of India's richest businessmen, but he is also well-known for his charitable endeavours. Tata is a humanitarian who also speaks as a motivational speaker.

Let's look at the five most expensive possessions he possesses in honour of his 85th birthday.