Ratan Tata’s birthday 2022: Know the 5 most expensive things owned by Tata

Ratan Tata is a person of immense influence and one of the world's most well-known philanthropists.

  • Dec 28, 2022, 09:11 AM IST

On December 28, the Indian industrialist Ratan Tata will turn 85 years old. One of the most renowned businessmen in the nation, he served as the previous chairman of Tata Sons. He is not just one of India's richest businessmen, but he is also well-known for his charitable endeavours. Tata is a humanitarian who also speaks as a motivational speaker.

Let's look at the five most expensive possessions he possesses in honour of his 85th birthday.

1. Ferrari California

Ferrari California
1/5

It's no secret that Ratan Tata loves his red Ferrari California. The 4.3-litre V8 engine that powers this two-door 2+2 hardtop convertible unique beast, noted for its fierce performance, produces a maximum of 504Nm and 552 horsepower. A seven-speed DCT gearbox is also included with the engine. It has frequently been seen being driven by the Indian business tycoon.

 

2. Dassault Falcon Private Jet

Dassault Falcon Private Jet
2/5

Ratan Tata is the owner of a Dassault Falcon 2000. But unlike other wealthy people who own a luxurious private jet or yacht, Ratan Tata is qualified to pilot his own aircraft. When compared to Ambani's Boeing Business Jet, the diminutive beast carries a twin engine and was built by a team of highly skilled French experts.

 

3. Seaside Mumbai bungalow

Seaside Mumbai bungalow
3/5

Ratan Tata's Colaba residence is a piece of art and was designed to provide a breathtaking view of the Arabian Sea. It features seven stories, a 15,000-square-foot overall footprint, and an infinity pool on the top floor. The facilities of this home include another swimming pool, a sun deck, a movie room, and parking for 10 automobiles. Notably, it's also one of the priciest houses in the neighbourhood.

 

4. Maserati Quattroporte

Maserati Quattroporte
4/5

In the guise of a Maserati Quattroporte, Ratan Tata's garage is decorated with an emblem of Italian luxury. The sporty sedan is the ideal vehicle for any automotive enthusiast. It has a twin-turbo V6 petrol engine that produces 580 Nm of torque and 424 horsepower of power. It has a top speed of 270 kph. A twin-turbo V8 petrol engine that produces 530 bhp of power and 710 Nm of torque powers the GTS version of the vehicle. This sports sedan is estimated to be around  $100,000.

 

5. Land Rover Freelander

Land Rover Freelander
5/5

Even before he bought the business, the Land Rover Freelander found its way to Ratan Tata's garage. The Freelander has a four-cylinder diesel engine with a 6-speed automated transmission that produces a maximum torque of 420 lb-ft and 187 bhp of power.

 

