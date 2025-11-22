Rama Raju Mantena: Know the US billionaire's educational qualifications, net worth

DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?
BUSINESS
Sagar Malik | Nov 22, 2025, 12:50 AM IST
1.Mantena's role and company
Rama Raju Mantena is the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a US-based pharmaceutical company. The firm also has research and development facilities in the US, Switzerland, and India.
2.Mantena's educational background
Mantena pursued a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad and also earned a degree in clinical pharmacy from the University of Maryland.
3.Mantena's career trajectory
Mantena had started his career as the CEO of P4 Healthcare in Jupiter, Florida. He also founded ICORE Healthcare, a company that provides health plans with solutions to manage specialty cost trends.
4.Mantena's family
Mantena is married to Padmaja Mantena. Their daughter Netra Mantena is set to tie the knot with tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur this weekend.
5.Mantena's net worth
Rama Raju Mantena's net worth is estimated at approximately USD 20 million or around Rs 167 crore.