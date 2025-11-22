FacebookTwitterYoutubeInstagram
Advertisement
Headlines

DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?

Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400, doctors sound alarm: Top points

Rishabh Pant confronted about India's 'too many all-rounders' policy under head coach Gautam Gambhir; his response goes viral

South Africa announce ODI, T20I squads for India series; Anrich Nortje returns, Kagiso Rabada sidelined

Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...

Viral video: Rubina Dilaik's husband, Abhinav Shukla gets trapped in online scam, reveals shocking details: 'Jab meri CIBIL report aayi, bank ne...'

Laughter Chefs: Krushna Abhishek reveals what makes Season 3 novel: 'Zimmedariyaan zyada hain aur...'

Sanju Samson's first reaction goes viral after CSK confirm Ruturaj Gaikwad as captain for IPL 2026

Who was IAF Wing Commander Namansh Syal? Pilot of Tejas fighter jet that crashed at Dubai Air Show

Good news for Kolkata commuters! More trains to run on this line from...; check details

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Rama Raju Mantena: Know the US billionaire's educational qualifications, net worth

Rama Raju Mantena: Know billionaire's educational details, net worth

DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?

DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?

Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400, doctors sound alarm: Top points

Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400: Top points

  • PHOTOS
  • VIDEOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Rama Raju Mantena: Know the US billionaire's educational qualifications, net worth

Rama Raju Mantena: Know billionaire's educational details, net worth

From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar

From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?

Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?

HomePhotos

BUSINESS

Rama Raju Mantena: Know the US billionaire's educational qualifications, net worth

US billionaire Rama Raju Mantena has grabbed headlines for hosting the 'wedding of the year' in Udaipur, inviting bigwigs from various walks of life, including American president's son Donald Trump Jr. and singer Justin Bieber. But, who is Rama Raju Mantena and what do we know about him?

Sagar Malik | Nov 22, 2025, 12:50 AM IST

1.Mantena's role and company

Mantena's role and company
1

Rama Raju Mantena is the chairman and chief executive officer (CEO) of Ingenus Pharmaceuticals, a US-based pharmaceutical company. The firm also has research and development facilities in the US, Switzerland, and India.

 

Advertisement

2.Mantena's educational background

Mantena's educational background
2

Mantena pursued a bachelor’s degree in computer science and engineering from Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University (JNTU) in Hyderabad and also earned a degree in clinical pharmacy from the University of Maryland.

 

3.Mantena's career trajectory

Mantena's career trajectory
3

Mantena had started his career as the CEO of P4 Healthcare in Jupiter, Florida. He also founded ICORE Healthcare, a company that provides health plans with solutions to manage specialty cost trends.

 

4.Mantena's family

Mantena's family
4

Mantena is married to Padmaja Mantena. Their daughter Netra Mantena is set to tie the knot with tech entrepreneur Vamsi Gadiraju in Udaipur this weekend.

 

TRENDING NOW

5.Mantena's net worth

Mantena's net worth
5

Rama Raju Mantena's net worth is estimated at approximately USD 20 million or around Rs 167 crore.

 

Read More
Advertisement
POPULAR STORIES
DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?
DNA TV Show: Pakistan attempting to establish anti-Taliban front in Afghanistan?
Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400, doctors sound alarm: Top points
Delhi air turns 'life-threatening' with AQI above 400: Top points
Rishabh Pant confronted about India's 'too many all-rounders' policy under head coach Gautam Gambhir; his response goes viral
Rishabh Pant confronted about India's 'too many all-rounders' policy under head
South Africa announce ODI, T20I squads for India series; Anrich Nortje returns, Kagiso Rabada sidelined
South Africa announce ODI, T20I squads for India series; Anrich Nortje returns
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...
Indian billionaire Gautam Adani makes BIG move as Adani Green adds two new...
MORE
Advertisement
MOST VIEWED
Rama Raju Mantena: Know the US billionaire's educational qualifications, net worth
Rama Raju Mantena: Know billionaire's educational details, net worth
From Major Mohit Sharma, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Ranveer Singh, R Madhavan, Akshaye Khanna's characters in Dhurandhar
From Major Mohit, to Ajit Doval, Rehman Dakait: People that inspired Dhurandhar
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence worth Rs 1,40,000,000,000 looks like from inside?
Inside Antilia: What Mukesh Ambani's lavish residence looks like from inside?
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs 37 crore crown, how the coveted crowns have changed over the years
Miss Universe 2025: From Fatima Bosch's Rs 44 crore crown to Harnaz Sandhu's Rs
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at earnings, WPL contract, and endorsements of India's cricket star
Smriti Mandhana's net worth: A look at her earnings, WPL contract, and more
MORE
MOST WATCHED
MORE
Advertisement
DNA ORIGNALS
DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Focus of Lok Sabha polls 2024 shifting from development to religion
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society
DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes' a new threat
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period
DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering ca
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'
DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey
MORE