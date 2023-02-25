Radhakishan Damani, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani: Billionaires who suffered massive losses in 2023

Indian industrialists who suffered major wealth losses in 2023.
Indian industrialists have not benefited well in 2023, with Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani experiencing large declines in net wealth. However, Radhakishan Damani, the founder of D-Mart and another well-known Indian billionaire, has also endured significant losses.
Radhakishan Damani, the founder of D-Mart, has suffered heavy losses in net worth since the beginning of 2023. This year has not been kind to Indian industrialists, as Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani have also faced significant declines in their net worth. Damani's net worth has dropped by $2.67 billion (Rs 22,143 crore) or about 14 per cent since January 1, 2023. With a current net worth of $16.7 billion, he occupies the 97th position in the list of billionaires in the world.
1. Damani's losses compared to other Indian billionaires
Radhakishan Damani's losses place him in the third position in the list of Indian billionaires who have lost the most wealth in 2023. The Bloomberg Billionaires Index shows that Damani's net worth has declined by $2.67 billion or about 14% since the beginning of the year. This has caused his net worth to drop to $16.7 billion, placing him in the 97th position in the list of billionaires in the world. Damani's losses are not as significant as those of Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani, who have suffered the most among all the rich in the world.
2. Damani's profile and business ventures
Radhakishan Damani is a veteran investor and the founder of the retail chain D-Mart. He is often called the mentor of late Rakesh Jhunjhunwala, also known as the Big Bull of the stock market. D-Mart has stores in 238 locations across India. Despite the heavy losses suffered by Damani this year, his total net worth of $16.7 billion still places him among the wealthiest people in the world.
3. Gautam Adani tops the list of wealth losses
Gautam Adani, an Indian veteran who earned the most among the rich around the world in 2022, has lost the most wealth this year. After a report by Hindenburg, an American research firm, was published on January 24, 2023, the shares of Adani Group companies took a severe hit. At the beginning of the year, Adani was ranked fourth in the list of Top-10 Billionaires, but he is now ranked at number 30. This year, he has suffered a significant loss of $80.6 billion.
4. Mukesh Ambani's losses
Mukesh Ambani, the Chairman of Reliance and Asia's richest person, has also suffered significant losses in net worth this year. In less than two months, he has lost $5.38 billion (more than Rs 44,618 crore). According to Bloomberg, Ambani's net worth is currently $81.7 billion, placing him in the 10th position in the list of top-10 billionaires.