Radhakishan Damani, Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani: Billionaires who suffered massive losses in 2023

Indian industrialists have not benefited well in 2023, with Mukesh Ambani and Gautam Adani experiencing large declines in net wealth. However, Radhakishan Damani, the founder of D-Mart and another well-known Indian billionaire, has also endured significant losses.

Radhakishan Damani, the founder of D-Mart, has suffered heavy losses in net worth since the beginning of 2023. This year has not been kind to Indian industrialists, as Gautam Adani and Mukesh Ambani have also faced significant declines in their net worth. Damani's net worth has dropped by $2.67 billion (Rs 22,143 crore) or about 14 per cent since January 1, 2023. With a current net worth of $16.7 billion, he occupies the 97th position in the list of billionaires in the world.