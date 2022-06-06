PM Modi launches new 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' series of coins - Check design features, other details

These AKAM design coins will be in circulation and are not just commemorative series.

A new series of coins marking 75 years of Independence celebrations under the Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The series will come with the special AKAM logo.

"These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of Amrit Kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country," PM Modi said on the occasion. It is important to note that these coins will be in circulation and are not just commemorative coins. Here’s all you need to know:

