PM Modi launches new 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav' series of coins - Check design features, other details

These AKAM design coins will be in circulation and are not just commemorative series.
A new series of coins marking 75 years of Independence celebrations under the Centre’s Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav (AKAM) initiative was launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday. The series will come with the special AKAM logo.
"These new series of coins will remind people of the goal of Amrit Kal and motivate people to work towards the development of the country," PM Modi said on the occasion. It is important to note that these coins will be in circulation and are not just commemorative coins. Here’s all you need to know:
1. What denominations will the AKAM design coins cover?
The new series will include coins of one, two, five, ten and twenty rupees.
2. Visually impaired friendly coins
The coins will be 'visually impaired friendly'. This means that the coins will carry differentiating features that can be quickly identified by visually impaired people.
3. Features
Details of the coins were reported back in November 2021. The reverse face of the coins shall reportedly bear image of official AKAM design at the centre with the Rupee symbol and denominational value in the international numeral below the image. A text “75TH YEAR OF INDEPENDENCE” in English will be written on top periphery of the coin. The year of minting in international numerals on centre of left periphery of the coin.
4. Obverse face
The obverse face of the coins shall bear the Lion Capitol of Ashoka Pillar with the legend “सत्यमेव जयते” (Satyamev Jayate) inscribed below. This will be flanked on the left periphery with the word “भारत” (Bharat) in Hindi and on the right periphery with the word “INDIA” in English.
(Pics, inputs from IANS, ANI)