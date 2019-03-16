No human interaction: I-T Department's faceless verification of returns to start soon

The I-T returns proceeding is becoming completely faceless with the I-T Department launching a new mechanism to verify taxpayers' returns

A notification released by the finance ministry on Wednesday threw light on one of the major steps taken by the Income Tax Department, under the ministry, towards the income-tax proceedings.

A Central Verification Centre (CVC) has been set up by the department to carry out e-verification of the 'red-flagged' cases of income-tax returns.

The new facility will verify the income-tax returns of individuals as well as companies.

The system will red-flag returns filed by taxpayers on the basis of around 200 odd risk assessment parameters set by the department.

These cases will be taken up for e-verification by the taxman.