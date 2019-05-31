Search icon
trendingPhotosDetailEnglish2755715
HomePhotos

Nirmala Sitharaman breaks another glass ceiling, becomes 1st independent woman Finance Minister

Nirmala Sitharaman comes from a corporate background

  • DNA Web Team
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • May 31, 2019, 02:54 PM IST

Nirmala Sitharaman who was the Defence Minister in Modi government 1.0 has been given the charge of Ministry of Finance in the second term of PM Modi's government. With this, Nirmala SItharaman becomes the first woman to independently hold the prestigious portfolio. 

Only one woman in India's history has been Union Finance Minister before. It was Indira Gandhi, but at that time she was also the Prime Minister in 1969-71. Indira Gandhi delivered two budget speeches as Finance Minister while being the PM too. Within a month, Sitharamn will become only the second woman to deliver Union Budget speech. 

So for all practical purpose, Sitharaman has again broken a glass ceiling in the highly male-dominated Indian political arena. 

The BJP leader comes with a corporate background and has also been the Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry besides the Ministry of Finance before moving to Defence during Modi's first tenure.

Earlier, she also became the first standalone woman Defence Minister in the country. Only Indira Gandhi while being the PM held the Defence portfolio. 

Sitharaman comes from a middle-class family at Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu. She was born on August 18, 1959 and completed her graduation from Seethalakshmi Ramasamy College. Later, she obtained her masters from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. Her favourite subject is said to be globalisation and its impact on developing countries.

Sitharaman married Parakala Prabhakar in 1986, after which the couple moved to London. After a successful stint in the corporate world, she came back to India in 1991. The couple is blessed with a daughter. 

With ANI inputs

1. Nirmala Sitharaman showed calibre as Defence Minister

Nirmala Sitharaman showed calibre as Defence Minister
1/3

Nirmala Sitharaman showed her calibre as the Defence Minister of the country. She articulated BJP's position strongly on Rafale, Make in India in Defence Sector among others. 

Under her supervision, India gained upper hand over Pakistan in Balakot and also managed to solve the Dokalam stand-off. 

She was also instrumental in finalising COMCASA, a key military logistics agreement between India and US. 

 

 

2. The rise and rise of Nirmala Sitharaman

The rise and rise of Nirmala Sitharaman
2/3

Within just a decade, Nirmala Sitharaman has become one of the top leaders of BJP.

Sitharaman has been a member of the Rajya Sabha since 2016. She joined the Bharatiya Janata Party in 2006 when Nitin Gadkari was the party chief. Later, she took up the role of the party's national spokesperson.

During PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee's tenure in 2003, she became a member of National Women for Commission and continued till 2005. A stern articulator with outspoken views and dignified personality, Sitharaman now bears the responsibility of steering the economy which has witnessed sluggish growth in recent quarters.

She is not a mass leader per se, being elected from Rajya Sabha. But her attention to details, ability to deliver, keen eyes on details and astonishing skills to combat opposition attack has made her a prized colleague of Modi and Shah. Hence Nirmala Sitharaman is so highly rated among the BJP leadership and with Sushma Swaraj virtually retiring from active politics, she along with Smriti Irani are now the most respected women leaders of BJP who will be part of the cabinet. 

3. Challenges galore for Nirmala Sitharaman

Challenges galore for Nirmala Sitharaman
3/3

She is expected to take concrete steps to stimulate the economy which has seen agrarian distress, slowdown in jobs growth and falling sales in many sectors.

Some of her top challenges will be: 

Revive consumer demand and Consumption

Tackling agrarian crisis

Improve MSMEs Financial Health

PSU Banks Merger & Improve Asset Quality

To keep Inflation under control

 

LIVE COVERAGE

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
From Jawan to Munjya, 5 films that showcased exceptional VFX and ruled box office recently
In pics: Raghubir Yadav, Chandan Roy celebrate success of Panchayat season 3 with TVF founder Arunabh Kumar, cast, crew
How Kalki 2898 AD makers dared to dream pan-India with its unique promotional campaign for Prabhas-starrer
In pics: Prabhas' robotic car Bujji from Kalki 2898 AD takes over Mumbai streets, fans call it 'India's Batmobile'
Streaming This Week: Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, Maidaan, Gullak season 4, latest OTT releases to binge-watch
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Shiv Sena MP Ravindra Waikar's kin booked for using phone to unlock EVM
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews