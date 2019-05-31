Nirmala Sitharaman breaks another glass ceiling, becomes 1st independent woman Finance Minister

Nirmala Sitharaman who was the Defence Minister in Modi government 1.0 has been given the charge of Ministry of Finance in the second term of PM Modi's government. With this, Nirmala SItharaman becomes the first woman to independently hold the prestigious portfolio.

Only one woman in India's history has been Union Finance Minister before. It was Indira Gandhi, but at that time she was also the Prime Minister in 1969-71. Indira Gandhi delivered two budget speeches as Finance Minister while being the PM too. Within a month, Sitharamn will become only the second woman to deliver Union Budget speech.

So for all practical purpose, Sitharaman has again broken a glass ceiling in the highly male-dominated Indian political arena.

The BJP leader comes with a corporate background and has also been the Minister of State (Independent Charge) in the Ministry of Commerce and Industry besides the Ministry of Finance before moving to Defence during Modi's first tenure.

Earlier, she also became the first standalone woman Defence Minister in the country. Only Indira Gandhi while being the PM held the Defence portfolio.

Sitharaman comes from a middle-class family at Tiruchirapalli in Tamil Nadu. She was born on August 18, 1959 and completed her graduation from Seethalakshmi Ramasamy College. Later, she obtained her masters from Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi. Her favourite subject is said to be globalisation and its impact on developing countries.

Sitharaman married Parakala Prabhakar in 1986, after which the couple moved to London. After a successful stint in the corporate world, she came back to India in 1991. The couple is blessed with a daughter.

