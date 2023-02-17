Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?

With Neal Mohan being appointed as CEO of Youtube, a new name has been added to the list of Indian origin of CEOs working in America.
Today, we will tell you all about the richest Indian-origin CEOs working in American companies
1. Sundar Pichai
Sundar Pichai, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Google parent Alphabet Inc was interested in technology from the time he was a child in India.
Sundar Pichai built his enormous net worth by putting in years worth of work in the tech industry. At Google, Pichai played an important role in several projects and earned a salary of more than $1 billion every year between 2015 and 2020.
2. Neal Mohan
Neal Mohan, a longtime Indian-American senior officer of Susan Wojcicki, who has served as CEO of YouTube for the past nine years, will take over for her. Indian-American Neal Mohan previously served as YouTube's Chief Product Officer. In 2008, Neal Mohan joined Google, the company that owns YouTube.
He joined Google in 2007 as part of the DoubleClick acquisition and later rose to the role of senior vice president of Display and Video Ads. In 2015, he was appointed chief product officer of YouTube.
He is predicted to earn Google an estimated $7 billion this year. Neal Mohan, an Indian-American executive, has received a massive $100 million bonus from Google in order to prevent him from accepting a position at Twitter, Firstpost reported.
According to a TechCrunch report, he received a payment of $100 million at the time, and according to Business Insider, given the price of Google stock at the time, those shares are now likely to be worth around $150 million.
3. Arvind Krishna
Arvind Krishna, an IIT alumnus is an elected Chief Executive Officer of American IT giant International Business Machines Corp (IBM) since 2020. Arvind Krishna joined IBM in 1990 and has an undergraduate degree from the Indian Institute of Technology, Kanpur, and a PhD in electrical engineering from the University of Illinois at Urbana-Champaign.
4. Satya Nadella
Satya Nadella is the CEO of Microsoft. Satya Nadella's alma mater is Hyderabad Public School in Begumpet. He has received his bachelor's in electrical engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT).
According to CA Knowledge, Nadella's net worth is calculated to be a whopping $420 Million and his salary is estimated to be $42 Million+ per annum.
5. Shantanu Narayen
Shantanu Narayen is the CEO of Adobe Inc, was born and brought up in Hyderabad, India, and hails from a Telegu-speaking family. He completed his schooling at Hyderabad Public School and engineering from the University College of Engineering, Osmania University in Hyderabad.