Neal Mohan, Sundar Pichai, Satya Nadella: Who is the richest India-American CEO?

2/5

Neal Mohan, a longtime Indian-American senior officer of Susan Wojcicki, who has served as CEO of YouTube for the past nine years, will take over for her. Indian-American Neal Mohan previously served as YouTube's Chief Product Officer. In 2008, Neal Mohan joined Google, the company that owns YouTube.

He joined Google in 2007 as part of the DoubleClick acquisition and later rose to the role of senior vice president of Display and Video Ads. In 2015, he was appointed chief product officer of YouTube.

He is predicted to earn Google an estimated $7 billion this year. Neal Mohan, an Indian-American executive, has received a massive $100 million bonus from Google in order to prevent him from accepting a position at Twitter, Firstpost reported.

According to a TechCrunch report, he received a payment of $100 million at the time, and according to Business Insider, given the price of Google stock at the time, those shares are now likely to be worth around $150 million.