Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics

Check here a list of five houses that are the most expensive in the world.

Beautiful houses are a major attraction for any adult, people spend their whole lives building a dream house. While the middle class make various adjustments and struggles to find the best options, some houses in the world are way beyond perfection.

Here is a list of the world's five most expensive houses: