Mukesh Ambani's Antilia to UK's Buckingham Palace: Here are 5 most expensive houses in the world | In pics

Check here a list of five houses that are the most expensive in the world.
Beautiful houses are a major attraction for any adult, people spend their whole lives building a dream house. While the middle class make various adjustments and struggles to find the best options, some houses in the world are way beyond perfection.
Here is a list of the world's five most expensive houses:
1. Antilia
Mukesh Ambani's 400,000 square foot Antilia. The 27-floor tall building is situated in Mumbai's Cumballa Hills. Cumballa Hills is one of the world's poshest neighbourhoods. (Photo: Reuters)
2. Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace is one of the world's costliest houses in the world. The house has 775 rooms, 188 staff rooms, 52 royal and guest bedrooms, 92 offices, 78 bathrooms, and 19 staterooms. (Photo: Reuters)
3. Villa Leopolda
This villa belongs to a Brazilian philanthropist and widow of Lebanese banker William Safra. The estate is spread across 50 acres. The mansion includes a massive greenhouse, a swimming pool and pool house, an outdoor kitchen, a helipad and a guest house. (Photo: Reuters)
4. Villa Les Cedres
The Villa Les Cedres on the French Riviera was built for the King of Belgium in 1830. The 18,000-square-foot home comes with 14 bedrooms, an Olympic-sized swimming pool, a wood-panelled library holding 3,000 books on flora and naturalism (including a 1640 edition of a botanical codex), a man-made pond with Amazonian lily pads, a bronze statue of Athena, a chandelier-lit ballroom, a stable big enough for 30 horses, grand sitting rooms, 19th-century portraits in ornate frames, and stunning woodwork throughout. (Photo: Youtube)
5. Four Fairfield Pond
The Four Fairfield Pond is located in Sagaponack, New York is owned by Ira Renner. The house is spread across 63 acres of land with 29 bedrooms, 39 bathrooms, a basketball court, a bowling alley, squash courts, tennis courts, three swimming pools, and a massive 91-foot dinning room. (Photo: Wikipedia)