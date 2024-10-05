Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's five billionaire neighbours who live near Rs 15000 crore Antilia

Here are the details of billionaire neighbours who live near Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani's Rs 15000 crore Antilia.
We have often heard about Mukesh Ambani and Nita Ambani living in one of the most expensive houses in the world. Their Mumbai home, Antilia, located at Altamount Road, is a spectacle worth more than Rs 15000 crore. Crafted by the distinguished architectural firm Perkins&Will and constructed by Australia's Leighton Asia, Antilia stands tall as a 27-storey residential tower situated on Altamount Road in South Mumbai. Spanning an impressive 4,00,000 square feet, the tower houses top-notch amenities.
1. Rs 15000 crore Antilia
Antilia has a grand theater, rejuvenating spa, extensive swimming pool, cutting-edge health centre, swift elevators, unique snow room, capacious garage accommodating over 160 vehicles and three helipads. Notably, its robust construction is designed to withstand earthquakes measuring up to eight on the Richter Scale.
2. JK House
Gautam Singhania's private residence, JK House is valued at over Rs 6,000 crore, according to the Times of India. JK House is located on the Altamount Road, also known as India’s Billionaires’ Row.
3. Rachana Jain
Rachana Jain, the wife of Dream 11 co-founder Harsh Jain, also resides in the area. Rachana Jain is a daughter-in-law of ANand Jain who is regarded as Mukesh Ambani's 'second brother'. As per reports, Rachana Jain bought a duplex apartment in Peddar Road, South Mumbai at a cost of Rs 72 crore equivalent to more than Rs 1 lakh per square foot
4. Motilal Oswal
A prominent businessman with a $1.5 billion net worth, Motilal Oswal also lives near Mukesh Ambani's residence. In 2020, Oswal purchased Rs 1.48 lakh per square foot for duplex residences on '33 South's' 13th and 17th levels. He serves as Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd.'s managing director and CEO.
5. N Chandrasekaran
N Chandrasekaran, the chairman of Tata Sons, owns a duplex on the eleventh and twelfth floors of a skyscraper next to Jaslok Hospital that he purchased for Rs. 98 crores. He's lived in this exclusive neighbourhood for more than five years.
6. Guru Dutt
Guru Dutt, a veteran actor and filmmaker who also lived in the neighbourhood. Guru Dutt, is well-known for his iconic films, was born and raised in Peddar Road. Later, he moved to Pali Hill in Mumbai, where his tragic end came at the age of 39. The renowned Indian filmmaker, actor, and producer Guru Dutt was born in 1925 and passed away in 1964.