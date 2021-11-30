From Microsoft, Adobe to Twitter: Look at world's biggest tech companies which have Indian CEOs

CEOs of big-tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks are all run by people who were born and brought up in India.

Mumbai-born, IIT alumnus Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer has now been promoted as its new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. With Parag's appointment, CEOs of big-tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and Twitter are all run by people who were born and brought up in India.

Today, we will tell you all about Indian-origin CEOs who are running the tech world.