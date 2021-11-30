From Microsoft, Adobe to Twitter: Look at world's biggest tech companies which have Indian CEOs

CEOs of big-tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks are all run by people who were born and brought up in India.
Mumbai-born, IIT alumnus Parag Agrawal, Twitter’s Chief Technology Officer has now been promoted as its new Chief Executive Officer with immediate effect. With Parag's appointment, CEOs of big-tech giants like Google, Microsoft, Adobe, IBM, Palo Alto Networks, and Twitter are all run by people who were born and brought up in India.
Today, we will tell you all about Indian-origin CEOs who are running the tech world.
1. Arvind Krishna
IBM CEO Arvind Krishna was born in West Godavari District in the Coastal Andhra region of Andhra Pradesh, India. His father, Major General Vinod Krishna, was an army officer and his mother, Aarathi Krishna, worked for the benefit of Army widows. Krishna received his BTech degree in electrical engineering from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), Kanpur.
2. Nikesh Arora
Palo Alto Networks CEO Nikesh Arora was born to an Indian Army Officer. Arora graduated from the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT), BHU in Varanasi, India with a Bachelor of Technology degree in electrical engineering.
3. Parag Agrawal
Parag Agrawal is a Computer Science and Engineering graduate from IIT Bombay. He also holds a PhD from Stanford University. Parag has previously also worked with Microsoft, Yahoo, and AT&T Labs before joining Twitter. As for Mumbai-born Parag's parents, his mother is a retired school teacher, and his father was previously employed in the atomic energy sector and held senior positions there.
4. Satya Nadella
Satyanarayana (Satya) Nadella, the former Chief Executive Officer (CEO) at Microsoft was appointed as the new chairman earlier this year. Nadella was born in Hyderabad of present-day Telangana and hails from a Telegu-speaking Hindu family. Nadella completed his schooling at Hyderabad Public School and later did his bachelor's in electrical engineering from the Manipal Institute of Technology (MIT) in Karnataka in 1988.
5. Shantanu Narayen
Adobe Inc CEO Shantanu Narayen was born and brought up in Hyderabad, India, and hails from a Telegu-speaking family. He completed his schooling at Hyderabad Public School and engineering from the University College of Engineering, Osmania University in Hyderabad.
6. Sundar Pichai
Alphabet Inc CEO Pichai Sundararajan (Sundar Pichai) was born in Madras (now Chennai), India. He earned his degree from IIT Kharagpur in metallurgical engineering and later did his MS from Stanford University.