Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series arrives in India: Here’s everything you need to know about the Rs 5.5 crore supercar

Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series has finally made its way to India as car enthusiast and businessman Boopesh Reddy received the delivery of the supercar. The car is powered by the most powerful V8 AMG engine ever made. The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Edition can go from 0 to 100 km/h speed in just 3.2 seconds and it has a top speed of 325 km/h. Here’s everything you need to know about the Mercedes-Benz AMG GT Black Series supercar.

1. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series gets an aggressive front end

The Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series comes with an aggressive, motorsport front end with a unique, large AMG-specific radiator grille featuring an AMG GT4 racing car design. The carbon-fibre front splitter has two manually adjustable settings (Street and Race – Race exclusively for use on racetracks), and can therefore be adapted to meet various track requirements.

2. The sports car comes with fixed twin rear wing in visible carbon fibre

Both aerofoil blades are made from carbon fibre, can be mechanically adjusted and therefore adapted to various track conditions. The second, lower positioned blade was made particularly small and narrow because this is ideal for the air arriving from the front of the car.

3. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series gets movable flap in the upper blade of the wing

This active aerodynamic element is electronically adjusted by 20 degrees, to suit the driving situation and selected AMG DYNAMICS mode, and improves longitudinal and transverse dynamics. In a flat position, it reduces the air resistance, to help reach the top speed more quickly. In the inclined position, the flap improves braking performance and cornering stability thanks to increased downforce at the rear axle.

4. Mercedes-AMG GT Black Series features sporty interior as well

The car comes with exclusive Nappa leather/DINAMICA microfibre in black with orange contrasting topstitching and matt black carbon-fibre trim, and AMG Interior Night Package as part of the package.

5. The car comes with light carbon-fibre bucket seats

The Mercedes-AMG GT Blacl Series also comes with standard light AMG carbon-fibre bucket seats with orange contrasting topstitching or AMG Performance seats.

6. The supercar comes with AMG Performance steering wheel

The car also features AMG Performance steering wheel in DINAMICA microfibre with buttons and badge with Black Series lettering.

