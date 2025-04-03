5 . Seema Patil’s role at Zerodha

5

Seema Patil is Chief of Quality at Zerodha. She joined Zerodha Commodities Pvt Ltd on June 1, 2011 and over several years since she became director for many companies. On 14, Feb 2014, Director at Zerodha Capital Pvt Ltd Austin Global Ventures Pvt Ltd, MKsquared Investment Pyvt Ltd, Rainmatter Land Development Pvt Ltd. She was also the Head of HR dept at Zerodha.