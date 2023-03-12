photoDetails

Meet Shahrukh, Salman, Deepika’s bodyguard whose salaries are more than many CEOs

Bollywood actors frequently make the news for various reasons, but their bodyguards put forth the most effort to make sure they are secure. Several B-Town celebrities have bodyguards who have remained with them for many years and who are devoted to them. There have been numerous incidents in the past where fans and well-wishers surrounded actors. Wherever the stars go, bodyguards accompany them in order to keep them safe from any danger or injury. These bodyguards earn more salaries than many CEOs in India. Let's have a peek at their extravagant salaries and personal security details.

1. Shahrukh Khan's bodyguard

1/5 SRK is the biggest superstar in our country and since his shoots, and promotions require a lot of travelling his bodyguard Ravi Singh stands by him and let nothing gets in the way. Ravi Singh is one of the highest-paid bodyguards in the industry. He earns around 2-3 crore annually.

2. Salman Khan's bodyguard

2/5 Salman Khan is again one of the top performers in Bollywood. His bodyguard Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera is among the highest-paid bodyguards earning approximately 2 crores annually. He escorted Justin Bieber during his concert in Mumbai.

3. Aamir Khan's bodyguard

3/5 Among the list of famous Khans, here comes Aamir Khan who is constantly recognized for his simplicity and amazing movies. His bodyguard, Yuvraj Ghorpade is constantly visible as a shadow in his vicinity. Yuvraj originally intended to pursue bodybuilding, but he ended up being one of India's top stars' personal security, who never leaves his side in any circumstance. Yuvraj receives 1 to 2.5 crores every year.

4. Akshay Kumar's bodyguard

4/5 Even after being in good physical shape, Akshay still needs protection, which is what his bodyguard Shreysay Thele provides. In addition to the Sooryavanshi celebrity, he is frequently pictured watching over the actor's son Aarav. Shreysay reportedly receives between Rs 1-2 crore annually.

5. Deepika Padukone's bodyguard