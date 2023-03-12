Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomePhotos
photoDetails

Meet Shahrukh, Salman, Deepika’s bodyguard whose salaries are more than many CEOs

Bollywood actors frequently make the news for various reasons, but their bodyguards put forth the most effort to make sure they are secure. Several B-Town celebrities have bodyguards who have remained with them for many years and who are devoted to them. There have been numerous incidents in the past where fans and well-wishers surrounded actors. Wherever the stars go, bodyguards accompany them in order to keep them safe from any danger or injury. These bodyguards earn more salaries than many CEOs in India. Let's have a peek at their extravagant salaries and personal security details. 

  • DNA Web Desk
    •  
  • |
    •  
  • Mar 12, 2023, 05:11 PM IST

Bollywood actors frequently make the news for various reasons, but their bodyguards put forth the most effort to make sure they are secure. Several B-Town celebrities have bodyguards who have remained with them for many years and who are devoted to them. There have been numerous incidents in the past where fans and well-wishers surrounded actors. Wherever the stars go, bodyguards accompany them in order to keep them safe from any danger or injury. These bodyguards earn more salaries than many CEOs in India. Let's have a peek at their extravagant salaries and personal security details. 

1. Shahrukh Khan's bodyguard

Shahrukh Khan's bodyguard
1/5

SRK is the biggest superstar in our country and since his shoots, and promotions require a lot of travelling his bodyguard Ravi Singh stands by him and let nothing gets in the way. Ravi Singh is one of the highest-paid bodyguards in the industry. He earns around 2-3 crore annually.

 

2. Salman Khan's bodyguard

Salman Khan's bodyguard
2/5

Salman Khan is again one of the top performers in Bollywood. His bodyguard Gurmeet Singh Jolly aka Shera is among the highest-paid bodyguards earning approximately 2 crores annually. He escorted Justin Bieber during his concert in Mumbai. 

 

3. Aamir Khan's bodyguard

Aamir Khan's bodyguard
3/5

Among the list of famous Khans, here comes Aamir Khan who is constantly recognized for his simplicity and amazing movies. His bodyguard, Yuvraj Ghorpade is constantly visible as a shadow in his vicinity. Yuvraj originally intended to pursue bodybuilding, but he ended up being one of India's top stars' personal security, who never leaves his side in any circumstance. Yuvraj receives 1 to 2.5 crores every year. 

 

4. Akshay Kumar's bodyguard

Akshay Kumar's bodyguard
4/5

Even after being in good physical shape, Akshay still needs protection, which is what his bodyguard Shreysay Thele provides. In addition to the Sooryavanshi celebrity, he is frequently pictured watching over the actor's son Aarav. Shreysay reportedly receives between Rs 1-2 crore annually. 

 

5. Deepika Padukone's bodyguard

Deepika Padukone's bodyguard
5/5

As one of the best Bollywood actresses, Jalal, the bodyguard for the actress, becomes active anytime she is in a public place. It's interesting that she treats her Rakhi brother, who serves as her personal protection, as a member of the family. Jalal's annual income, according to sources, ranges from 90 lakhs to 1.5 crores. 

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
Inside photos of Amitabh Bachchan's palatial bungalow Jalsa, with luxurious living room, spacious study
Discover top 5 health benefits of pine nuts for a healthier you
Chak De India fame Chitrashi Rawat ties the knot with actor Dhruvaditya Bhagwanani. See dreamy wedding photos
Nysa Devgn, Suhana Khan, Palak Tiwari, Ananya Panday, Aryan Khan, Orry party in Mumbai, check out photos
Post Office Saving Schemes: PPF, NSC, SCSS, Sukanya Samriddhi, check new interest rates, benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DSSSB Recruitment 2023: Apply for 238 Craft Instructor, other posts at dsssbonline.nic.in, know how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.