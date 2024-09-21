Meet Patna's richest man, who never completed studies, failed in 9 businesses, now has net worth of Rs...

trendingPhotosDetail

Anil Agarwal is the founder of Vedanta Group and has a net worth of Rs 16,400 crore.

Anil Agarwal is a prominent Indian entrepreneur and the founder of Vedanta Group, a major player in the natural resources sector. With a remarkable journey from a small scrap metal dealer to one of India's wealthiest tycoons, Agarwal has significantly impacted the mining and petroleum industries.

1. Net Worth:

As of August 2024, Anil Agarwal's net worth is estimated at 16,400 crore rupees, while his family's total net worth exceeds 32,000 crore rupees.

2. Career Beginnings:

Anil Agarwal, born in 1954 in Patna, started with a small scrap metal business and has built a vast commercial empire in mining and petroleum over the last four decades.

3. Vedanta Group:

He founded the Vedanta Group in 1976, which began by producing cables. The company went public on the London Stock Exchange in 2003 but was taken private again in October 2019.

4. Zambia Operations:

Vedanta Resources Ltd. plans to pay $250 million owed to suppliers in Zambia in order to regain possession of copper mines seized by the government over four years ago.

5. Global Expansion:

To access foreign capital, Agarwal established Vedanta Resources in London in 2003, which is now a diversified natural resources conglomerate with interests in various sectors, including oil, gas, and metals.

