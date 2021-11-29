Meet Parag Agrawal, the Indian tech wizard who is the new CEO of Twitter

4/4

As per an email from outgoing CEO Jack Dorsey, Parag Agrawal’s appointment was done after the board undertook a “rigorous process considering all options” to unanimously appoint him. Dorsey further wrote that Agrawal had been his “choice for some time, given how deeply he understands the company and its needs.”

“Parag has been behind every critical decision that helped turn this company around. He's curious, probing, rational, creative, demanding, self-aware, and humble. He leads with heart and soul and is someone I learn from daily. My trust in him as our CEO is bone-deep,” added Jack Dorsey in the email.

After the news of him being promoted to CEO, Agrawal wrote to Dorsey, “I am honoured and humbled. And I'm grateful for your continued mentorship and your friendship. I'm grateful for the service that you built, the culture, soul, and purpose you fostered among us and for leading the company through really significant challenges.”

Pics courtesy: Twitter/ @paraga