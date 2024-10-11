2 . Noel Tata's strong presence

Noel Tata has built a strong presence within the Tata Group. He currently serves on the boards of major trusts, including the Sir Ratan Tata Trust and the Sir Dorabji Tata Trust, which hold considerable influence over Tata Sons and the Tata Group. Since 2014, he has also been chairman of Trent Ltd, the group's fast-growing apparel retailer.